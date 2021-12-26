Military Bowl between East Carolina and Boston College in Annapolis canceled because of COVID issues within Eagles’ program

For the second straight year, there will be no Military Bowl.
Monday afternoon’s game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis has been canceled because of COVID issues within the Boston College program.
East Carolina athletic director Joe Gilbert announced on Twitter on Sunday morning that he has been in close contact with Boston College counterpart Pat Kraft for the past two days about the problem. Gilbert reported that Kraft had just called to inform him the Eagles would be unable to participate in the bowl because of widespread COVID positives cases and contact tracing among the players.
The Military Bowl was scheduled to kickoff Monday at 2:30 p.m. Multiple media outlets reported that as many as 40 Boston College players would not be able to play in the game because they are in COVID protocols.
It’s the third college football bowl game to be canceled this year. The Hawaii and Fenway bowls were also called off because of COVID issues.
It’s a disappointing turn of events for East Carolina, which was set to make its first bowl appearance since 2014. The Pirates had been selected to represent the American Athletic Conference in the game against the Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“We are obviously very disappointed not to be able to play the game,” Gilbert said in the Twitter message. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly for the opportunity to represent ECU in a bowl game. Pirate nation responded and were planning to paint Annapolis purple and gold.
“Unfortunately, we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. but our priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.”
Military Bowl officials subsequently announced the cancellation in a news release issued just before noon Sunday. Last year’s Military Bowl was canceled because of a lack of available teams to participate after so many college football programs opted out of the postseason.
“This is a terrible situation obviously,” Military Bowl president and executive director Steve Beck said. “We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority. The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing.”
In a statement, Kraft said Boston College football had experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases since arriving in Washington for Military Bowl activities and practices. Kraft said the number of players missing because of COVID protocols combined with season-ending injuries, opt-outs and transfers left the Eagles without enough players to field a team.
“We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority,” Kraft said. “Steve Beck and his Military Bowl staff put on a great week for our team and we are thankful for everything they did to make us feel at home during our stay in Washington, D.C.”
Coach Mike Houston, who has directed a dramatic turnaround of East Carolina football during his three-year tenure, said learning the Military Bowl would not be played was “painful to digest.”
“I’m hurting for the young men representing our football program. We’re crushed that we can’t compete on Monday and allow our seniors one final opportunity to wear the Pirates uniform,” Houston said. “Everybody involved with our program has persevered through adversity over the past two years during this pandemic, so it was extremely difficult to tell them the 2021 season is complete.”
The Military Bowl Parade and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, scheduled for Monday morning, also are canceled. Information for ticket refunds will be available early this week.
“The Military Bowl Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for and support the nation’s service members,” Beck said. “The Bowl is a big part of this, so it is devastating to think that it could impact our ability to make a positive difference for those who serve our nation.”
This story will be updated.