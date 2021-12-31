Eyeing shot at NFL, former Navy football standout Jake Springer makes the most of opportunity at Ole Miss

It didn’t take long for Jake Springer to realize how playing football at Mississippi was different from doing so at Navy.
During three years in Annapolis, Springer learned that football was secondary to the academic and military requirements of the Naval Academy. The number of hours a midshipman spends focused on football is minimal during a typical day.
After two years in Oxford, Springer has found that football comes first. Ole Miss players spend the bulk of the day at the team facility taking meals, studying film, and attending meetings and tutoring sessions.
“I think the big difference is the time we’re able to apply to football. We pretty much live at the facility. There aren’t the same time constraints we had at Navy,” Springer said. “It really feels like playing professional ball; Our motto is pro mindset and that’s the approach we bring.”
Springer is the first player in recent Navy football history to transfer to a Power Five conference school and become a starter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety has made an immediate impact for Ole Miss, ranking seventh on the team with 55 tackles despite missing four games with an injury.
Ole Miss is much improved on defense this season with Springer and Maryland transfer Chance Campbell a major reason why. Both players sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules. Campbell, a graduate student and Calvert Hall product, leads the Rebels with 99 tackles and ranks second with 12 ½ tackles for loss.
Now Campbell and Springer will try to help eighth-ranked Ole Miss (10-2) beat No. 7 Baylor (11-2) in the Sugar Bowl, held Saturday at 8:45 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
“I’m really looking forward to this game. I’ve been watching the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day for as long as I can remember. It’s almost hard to believe I’ll be playing in it,” Springer told The Capital in a recent phone interview. “We’re taking this game really seriously. This is a big one because we have an opportunity to win 11 games and make a statement to the nation on a big stage.”
Springer appeared in 30 career games over the span of three seasons with the Midshipmen. The Kansas City, Missouri, resident enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior after being shifted from safety to outside linebacker by first-year defensive coordinator Brian Newberry.
Springer was given the opportunity to be a playmaker at the hybrid position known as “striker” in Navy’s system. He routinely blitzed off the edge and led Navy in tackles for loss (16), sacks (eight) and quarterback hurries (seven).
Springer, who ranked third on the team with 69 tackles, was selected second team All-American Athletic Conference. His sack total was the third highest in Navy single-season history, while his 16 tackles for loss were tied for the fifth most.
Springer told The Capital in June 2020 that he left Navy and transferred to a program in the powerful Southeastern Conference because of a desire to eventually play in the NFL. Springer had signed the “two-for-seven” contract before beginning classes as a junior. That binding document states that midshipmen will serve the required five-year military obligation after graduation.
It is unclear whether Springer will be required to reimburse the United States government for any portion of his education. Midshipmen are allowed to leave the Naval Academy without penalty at any time before signing those two-for-seven papers.
Co-defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and DJ Durkin were instrumental in recruiting Springer to Mississippi, which at the time had just hired Lane Kiffin as head coach. Partridge would become Springer’s position coach, while Durkin — the former Maryland coach — had a hand in the decision to utilize the Navy transfer in a variety of roles.
Displaying versatility
Springer has started all eight games in which he’s played at strong safety for Ole Miss but has also been positioned closer to the line of scrimmage for run support or pass rush purposes. There have been other times when the fifth-year senior has been asked to drop into deep coverage as part of the nickel package.
“The coaching staff trusts me to move all over the field and show my versatility. I love being used different ways depending on the scheme for each game,” Springer said.
Springer is thankful for Newberry for using him a similar role during the 2019 season, when Navy went 11-2, captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and upset Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. That season alone provided Springer with enough impressive plays to fill a highlight tape.
“I’m appreciative for Coach Newberry seeing the versatility in me and giving me that chance at Navy,” Springer said. “It was a big move that helped my football IQ, my technique. It took me from just being a safety to where I feel like I’m just a ballplayer now.”
Fans and media might have questioned whether Springer was good enough to excel in the most competitive conference in college football because very few Navy transfers have ever done so. Newberry is not at all surprised his former pupil is performing well at the highest level.
“I didn’t have any doubt in my mind that Jake would have success wherever he ended up,” Newberry said. “I am a little surprised they’ve moved him around so much. He’s been very effective coming off the edge and tackling in space.”
Newberry believes the Rebels have benefited from the leadership skills and sense of responsibility Springer learned at the academy.
“I’ve got to figure he’s brought some of the cultural stuff from Navy — discipline, work ethic and attention to detail type things — and made his teammates there better,” Newberry said.
While disappointed to lose such a talented player as Springer, Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo was happy to see him find a new home. Niumatalolo and Newberry both gave the Ole Miss staff a glowing recommendation on Springer.
“I love that kid and I’m really happy Lane gave him a chance. I’m grateful he landed at a great place and is playing well,” said Niumatalolo, describing Springer as a “phenomenal player who fit perfectly” into Newberry’s system.
Springer was a standout wide receiver at Park Hill South High and the Navy staff considered playing him on the offensive side of the ball. The former Missouri All-State selection did serve as a punt returner for the Midshipmen.
Ole Miss coaches must have seen that on tape as well because they used Springer as a replacement punt returner when Dontario Drummond was injured.
Springer spent the 2020 season as a member of the Rebels’ scout team while sitting out. He got acclimated to the program and gained valuable experience while working against one of the nation’s top-rated offenses and a future NFL wide receiver in consensus All-American Elijah Moore, a second-round pick by the New York Jets.
“I feel like I earned the respect of my teammates with the way I worked on scout team,” Springer said.
Springer stepped right into the starting lineup this season and admitted having a “pinch me” moment during the opener versus Louisville, which was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and served as the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff.
“On my very first rep as a Rebel I was the deepest defender, back there in the middle of the field on my own. I took a second to look around and take it all in,” said Springer, who made two tackles before suffering a shoulder injury.
Springer missed four games before returning in a big way at Tennessee, recording 11 tackles and a sack to help lead a 31-26 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 102,455 at Neyland Stadium. He’s also soaked up the atmosphere during home games at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, which is almost always at its capacity of just under 65,000.
“It’s been a humbling experience to be able to play big-time football in the SEC. I’ve had a lot of fun and really enjoyed the experience,” Springer said.
Kiffin said Springer has been a difference-maker for a defense that struggled while he was sidelined with the injury. Ole Miss allowed 42 points in a loss to Alabama and 51 in a victory over Arkansas. Springer’s return was pivotal during back-to-back wins against Tennessee (31-26) and LSU (31-17).
“Jake played with phenomenal effort for a guy who really hadn’t done anything for about a month,” Kiffin said after the Tennessee game. “He’s just a really good player that makes a lot of plays, and I think that he kind of brings the defense up.”
Springer stays in touch with coaches at Navy along with many of his former teammates. He watched the Army-Navy game from an apartment in Oxford and was thrilled with the Mids’ 17-13 victory in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
“There was a lot of pride in seeing Navy beat Army. That put a smile on my face,” he said.
Springer is hoping he’ll be granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and believes another strong season at Mississippi would improve his professional stock.
“I’m definitely going to take my shot at the NFL. I’d love the opportunity to play more football at the next level,” Springer said.
Sugar Bowl
NO. 7 BAYLOR VS. NO. 8 OLE MISS
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Saturday, 8:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN Line: Ole Miss by 1 ½