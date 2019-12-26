Choices.
Even at a young age, they can have a major impact on how life transpires.
When DaeSean Winston, now a reserve safety and special teams standout at Military Bowl-bound Temple, was in middle school, he chose to play for the Grassroots Football League entry fielded by the Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council (GORC).
Of course, that decision was made with the guidance and support of parents Sean and Nina Winston, who had to drive their oldest child all the way from Harford County to Anne Arundel County for practices and games.
Playing for GORC enabled Winston to be spotted by the Archbishop Spalding coaching staff. Coach Kyle Schmitt and defensive coordinator Tyrone Forby liked what they saw in the player and were even more impressed with the person.
“DaeSean was playing for GORC as an eighth grader and that is when we got to know him and his family,” Schmitt recalled. “We thought he was a terrific kid that would be a great building block for our program.”
Schmitt was in the midst of his debut season at Spalding and was putting together his first recruiting class. Winston, lineman Cody Winokur and running back Julius Chestnut were among the top finds.
“Coach Schmitt and Coach Forby came to all my games and the more I heard about Spalding the more I realized what a great opportunity it would be,” Winston said. “It was the best decision I ever made. Spalding prepared me for college, both academically and athletically.”
Winston became a three-year varsity performer for the Cavaliers and blossomed into a Division I prospect with a breakout junior campaign. Buffalo was the first school to offer a scholarship in May 2107 with Temple soon to follow.
Winston took an unofficial visit to the Philadelphia school in June and committed immediately.
“I fell in love with the locker room during my visit. I liked how the players were bonded together, just like a family,” Winston said.
Pittsburgh entered the picture later and Winston considered the Atlantic Coast Conference school before following through on signing a national letter of intent with Temple. Corey Robinson, now the cornerbacks coach at Maryland, recruited Winston for the Owls.
“DaeSean fell in love with Temple from the outset, and I thought he was the perfect fit for that program,” Schmitt said. “Temple really wanted DaeSean before he was really on the radar. We push our guys to go where they’re loved, so I was happy DaeSean stuck with Temple.”
Those choices — to play football for GORC, Spalding and Temple — have worked out well for Winston, who will return to his home state Friday for the Military Bowl. The Edgewood resident plays for Temple (8-4), which will meet North Carolina (6-6) in the postseason contest at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
“I’m really looking forward to this game. I haven’t played football in the great state of Maryland for a while, so this is going to be a fun experience,” said Winston, who will have a large contingent of family and friends in attendance.
Winston has appeared in all 12 games for the Owls as a member of four special teams — kickoff coverage, kickoff return, punt coverage and punt return. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore is part of the safety rotation, relieving starters Benny Walls and Amir Tyler.
“The good thing about DaeSean is that he can play both safety spots,” Temple defensive coordinator Jeff Knowles said. “He started out at field safety because he has good coverage skills. We began using him at boundary safety as well because he has good size and runs the alley well.”
Schmitt and Forby saw that versatility when Winston was at Spalding. He played cornerback as a sophomore on varsity, then moved to outside linebacker as a junior.
“I thought that was a great move because it got me closer to the line of scrimmage and I had to learn how to beat blocks and play the run,” Winston said.
Winston enjoyed a strong junior season for Spalding but was not named All-County by Capital Gazette Newspapers or All-Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference. Truth be told, Winston made his reputation by performing well at summer camps and combines.
“DaeSean impressed on the camp circuit because the measurables are all there. He had the size, speed and length the Division I programs want,” Schmitt said. “He passed the eye test every day and it was obvious he had great growth potential. He’s just a rare athlete with tremendous baseline skills.”
Winston, who drove more than an hour from Edgewood to Severn to attend Archbishop Spalding, appreciated being part of a powerful program that played in an elite league. He was part of a Cavaliers class that sent several players to the college level, including Winokur (Army West Point) and Chestnut — a third-team All-American at the Football Championship Subdivision level as the starting tailback for Sacred Heart.
“I think Spalding meant everything toward my development. My teammates pushed me in the weight room and on the practice field. There was a lot of competition and I was challenged all the time,” said Winston, a member of the 400-meter relay team that set the school record. “I learned a lot and really fell in love with the game during my time at Spalding.”
Part of the reason Winston chose Temple was that it plays home games at Lincoln Financial Field, which is less than two hours from his parents’ home in Harford County. He has three younger sisters — 8-year-old Dayanna, 6-year-old Da’Nia and 4-year-old Dakota.
“The oldest one is getting a grasp of what football is all about, but the younger two don’t quite understand yet,” Winston said. “They all love turning on the television and seeing me out on the field.”
Winston was one of only five true freshmen to get into a game for Temple in 2018, recording seven tackles as a member of the kickoff and punt coverage units and making a crucial fumble recovery against South Florida.
However, it was back to square one for all the young players in the program after coach Geoff Collins departed for the same position at Georgia Tech. Rod Carey was hired away from Northern Illinois and brought most of his staff with him.
Knowles, who had been defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois as well, decided before spring practice to switch Winston from outside linebacker to safety.
“We moved DaeSean to safety because we didn’t have much depth there. We thought he had the speed and athletic ability to cover slot receivers,” Knowles said. “DaeSean continued to do good work on special teams and played a ton on defense as well. He took the steps you would expect a guy to take as a redshirt sophomore and earned more time on field.”
Winston wasn’t thrilled with how he performed as a safety early in the season but has grown more comfortable at the position with each game.
“I feel like I learned a lot this season. It was my first time playing safety and it took some time to figure out all my responsibilities,” he said. “I’m much better now than I was at the start of the season. I’m more instinctive, just reading and reacting instead of thinking so much.”
Walls and backup safety Ayron Monroe will be out of eligibility after the Military Bowl, so Knowles expects Winston to step up and challenge for a starting spot come spring.
“DaeSean did a good job of learning the defense. The safety needs to know what everybody is doing and get everyone lined up. He has to direct traffic and call coverages,” Knowles said. “DaeSean never had to communicate the way he does now. He’s a hard worker who takes coaching and has come a long way.”
Winston will be playing at Navy’s stadium for the second straight season, having gotten into the game as Temple defeated the Midshipmen in 2018.
Schmitt attended that contest because two other Spalding alumni — Zach Abey and Evan Fochtman — were playing for Navy.
“That was the first time I had Division I players going against each other in the same game,” Schmitt said. “We’re real proud of DaeSean, who is such a committed kid. He’s a great representative of Spalding and we’re happy to see him doing so well.”
Military Bowl
NORTH CAROLINA VS. TEMPLE
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Friday, noon
TV: ESPN