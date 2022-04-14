Navy football’s Creedyn Foulger a 22-year-old plebe following Mormon mission, brief stop at Utah State

Navy defensive lineman Creedyn Foulger returned to football in 2021 following a two-year absence. The Utah State transfer is a 22-year-old plebe at the academy after going on a Mormon mission. (Courtesy Photo)

There aren’t many players at Navy football spring camp that have traveled as long of a road to Annapolis as defensive end Creedyn Foulger, a 22-year-old plebe.

Foulger took a circuitous route to playing for the Midshipmen, having spent almost two years on a Mormon mission after graduating from Mountain Crest High in Utah.

After serving on the scout team last season, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman has caught the attention of the Navy coaching staff this spring despite still rounding back into football shape.

“[Foulger] started off a little slow and was hesitant at first. He had to knock off the rust after being out of football for so long,” Navy defensive line coach Jarrick Hall said. “He’s learning the defense, getting more comfortable and playing faster. He’s starting to flash a bit and show some promise.”

Foulger opened spring practice listed third on the depth chart at end. Midway through camp, Hall switched Foulger to tackle, and he is now battling sophomore Max Meeuwsen and rising senior John Brand for the backup job.

“I just felt a big, strong man of that size could play the tackle position,” Hall said of Foulger. “We’re hoping he’ll provide some quality depth along the defensive line.”

Foulger, a 220-pound linebacker and tight end at Mountain Crest, had always dreamed of playing football at Stanford, attending the Cardinal’s summer camps. However, a broken pelvis that required surgery along with a torn labrum scuttled that opportunity. Foulger committed to Utah State instead.

However, that commitment was made to coach Matt Wells, who left Utah State following the 2018 season to take the Texas Tech job. He was replaced by Gary Andersen, whose first signing class in February 2019 did not include Foulger.

Foulger departed on his mandatory two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in March 2019 and spent 13 months preaching the word in Medellin, Columbia.

“It was tough, but I learned a lot about myself and developed as a person,” Foulger said of the experience in South America.

All Mormon missionaries were sent home after the coronavirus pandemic exploded in March 2020. Foulger was then sent to Baltimore to serve for six months before returning to his native Wellsville, Utah.

By that time, Blake Anderson had taken over as Utah State coach and knew nothing about Foulger, who spent the 2021 spring semester at the Mountain West Conference school.

“When I came back to Utah State, they said there wasn’t a scholarship for me anymore,” Foulger said. “I asked if I could walk-on and they wouldn’t let me.”

Foulger now sought a new home. One of his first calls was to former Mountain Crest coach Jason Lee, who had a relationship with Navy assistant Joe DuPaix. Ironically, DuPaix also served a Mormon mission in Columbia, giving him and Foulger an immediate connection.

After doing its due diligence, the Navy staff agreed to offer Foulger and he was accepted to the Naval Academy in May — one month before having to report for plebe summer.

“Creedyn is an absolute stud — a 265-pound kid who is super-athletic and very explosive,” said DuPaix, who was impressed by a video of Foulger easily dunking a basketball with two hands. “He’s a very unique individual with tremendous leadership skills.”

Foulger is thrilled to have landed at the Naval Academy, which is similar to Stanford in terms of being a premier academic institution and is a football member of the highly competitive American Athletic Conference.

“This was the best opportunity for me; I always wanted to play for a school that offered a top-notch education and hard-nosed football,” he said. “I love my country, so I’m glad to be here. I really needed the discipline and I like that everyone around me is motivated and has the same goals.”

Although relegated to scout team the entire season, Foulger dressed for the Homecoming game against East Carolina and traveled to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the Army-Navy game. He became emotional when walking onto the MetLife Stadium field the second Saturday in December, finding it hard to believe he was part of such a historic rivalry.

“A year ago, I was on my mission thinking I was going to be playing football for Utah State and now I’m here at a service academy and going to be in the military. It’s been crazy but I know that I’ve been blessed and this is where I’m supposed to be,” he said.

There have been growing pains due to the lengthy layoff. Hall said the mature freshman has struggled with always maintaining proper pad level and is still learning how to practice with the effort and intensity the coaching staff demands.

Hall has been pleased with attention to detail Foulger displays in the defensive line meeting room and the fact he always asks more questions than anyone else.

“He wants to know exactly what to do — where to step, where to place his hands, all the particulars of playing defensive line,” Hall said.

Foulger, who confessed to having a chip on his shoulder, admitted it took several padded practices to reacclimate to football and to grasp the speed and physicality of the collegiate game.

“For the first week I was kind of in my head because I didn’t really know what I was doing and was trying to learn all these plays. I’ve settled and felt relaxed in the last week or so,” he said.