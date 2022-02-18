Longtime Air Force OC Chuck Petersen switches sides, joins Navy football staff as offensive assistant: ‘We all value his wisdom’

All of Chuck Petersen’s friends from his days at Air Force had mixed reactions upon learning of his latest coaching job.
Of course, they were pleased that Petersen was back working at the college level for the first time in 12 years. However, they were not very thrilled he was now employed by a hated rival.
Petersen was hired as an offensive assistant at Navy earlier this month and now finds himself in the odd position of wanting to beat the service academy football program he represented for 21 years.
Peterson, who was a four-year letterman as a cornerback at Air Force and served as captain of Fisher DeBerry’s inaugural team in 1984, returned to his alma mater as an assistant in 1990 and stayed for 17 seasons until Fisher DeBerry retired. Peterson was quarterbacks coach before serving as offensive coordinator from 1997 through 2006.
“Most of my guys are very happy for me because they know what a wonderful opportunity this is,” Petersen said. “They’re still Chuck Petersen fans except for one day a year.”
DeBerry was one of the first people Petersen called. DeBerry was head coach at Air Force from 1984 through 2006, leading the program to 17 winning seasons, 15 Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy championships and 12 bowl berths.
During a phone conversation with the longtime coach, who now resides in Oklahoma, Petersen jokingly asked if he would root for Navy come the second week of October.
“I’m sorry, but I can’t do that for you Chuck,” DeBerry said in his distinct southern drawl.
Petersen also contacted two of his most talented pupils — Blaine Morgan and Chance Harridge. Both responded the same way as DeBerry.
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo first encountered Petersen while working as an assistant at his alma mater, as Hawaii and Air Force both played in the Western Athletic Conference at the time. Paul Johnson, Niumatalolo’s mentor, had the Rainbows running an option offense like the Falcons.
Niumatalolo followed Johnson to Navy when he was hired as offensive coordinator by former coach Charlie Weatherbie. Niumatalolo would coach against Petersen a total of 10 times while working as an assistant for the Midshipmen.
“I’ve always known about Chuck, going back to when I was at Hawaii,” Niumatalolo said. “For all those years, Air Force was super-prolific with the option, and Chuck was one of the main architects of those great offenses there.
“Chuck’s option pedigree speaks for itself. He’s one of the elite option minds to ever coach college football.”
Petersen served as the safeties coach at North Texas from 2007 through 2010 before becoming a head coach at the high school level at Orange Lutheran in California (2012-16) and Hyde Park in Austin, Texas.
Petersen’s complete devotion to Air Force football changed when his son committed to play football at Navy. Brady Petersen, an All-Trinity League performer at Orange Lutheran, played safety at Navy from 2015 through 2018, then served as graduate assistant while on temporary assignment duty at the academy.
“We got to know Chuck a lot better when his son Brady played here. Chuck would stop by the offices whenever he was in town, and we would talk ball. He’s an awesome person and truly a man of integrity,” Niumatalolo said.
“During the time his son played for Navy, Chuck got to know what we’re about as a program and who we are as people. He learned about the Navy football brotherhood and knew the culture here because he saw it first-hand through his son.”
Petersen confirmed he came away very impressed with the way Niumatalolo ran the program and the way the staff truly cared about the welfare and well-being of the players.
“It’s easy for me to talk about this program from a recruiting perspective because I’ve seen it through the eyes of a dad,” he said.
Petersen said he and DeBerry had great respect for the version of triple-option offense Johnson invented and patented. He said the Air Force staff carefully studied Navy tape during the offseason to further dissect the system.
“My relationship with Coach Niumatalolo was initially built through being fiery competitors,” he said. “There was always a very healthy respect between the two programs.”
Numerous coaches hire veteran assistants to serve as somewhat of the “graybeard” of the staff and sounding board because of their wisdom and experience. Niumatalolo remembers when the legendary John Robinson, who he worked for at UNLV, came out of retirement to serve as a senior consultant at LSU.
In many respects, Petersen will fill that role at Navy and will bring a broad perspective to the offense since he is not coaching a position. The 60-year-old believes he was brought aboard to support the entire offensive staff.
“I believe I bring a strong overall knowledge of option offense. I’m just here to lend support to Coach Niumat or anyone else who wants me to chime in. I’ve never been shy about giving an opinion,” Petersen said.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job here for a very long time, so it’s not like I’m being brought in here to fix something that’s broken. I think it’s more about getting a fresh set of eyes and perhaps a different perspective.”
Petersen installed the Air Force version of the triple-option when he took over at Orange Lutheran, which plays in one of the toughest high school conferences in the country. As personnel dictated, he branched out and employed offenses featuring the shotgun and run-pass-option plays, West Coast concepts and spread formation schemes out of pistol formation.
Niumatalolo likes that Petersen has experience with other types of offenses and might bring ideas of how to incorporate different things into the Navy attack. He also likes that Petersen has strong ties to high school coaches in California and Texas.
“From a football standpoint, I knew it would be a home run. Chuck has a lot of great ideas, and we all value his wisdom and experience,” Niumatalolo said. “Personally, I trust his opinion. He’s been a great sounding board for all facets of our football program.”