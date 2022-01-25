Baltimore native Boo Corrigan appointed College Football Playoff selection committee chair; Navy’s Chet Gladchuk named to committee

N.C. State athletic director Eugene “Boo” Corrigan, a Baltimore native, has been appointed the College Football Playoff selection committee chair while longtime Naval Academy athletic director Chet Gladchuk has been named to the selection committee, it was announced Tuesday.
Corrigan, who founded the Elkridge-based sports marketing business Corrigan Sports Enterprises before serving as an associate athletic director at Navy under Gladchuk, replaces University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta in that role.
The College Football Playoff selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games, as well as ranking the other top 25 teams, according to its website. The committee meets in-person beginning late in the college football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections.
“We are pleased that Boo will serve as chair,” Bill Hancock, executive chair of the College Football Playoff, said in a news release. “He was an important member of the committee last year, and in this new role he will serve as a great manager inside the room and a wonderful spokesperson to the media and fans.”
Corrigan served as athletic director at Army West Point from 2011 through 2019 before being hired to replace Debbie Yow at N.C. State. He has also served stints as associate athletic director at Notre Dame and Duke.
“I thoroughly enjoyed my first year on the committee,” Corrigan said in a news release. “It was a privilege to serve alongside the other members. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with an outstanding group of individuals who are deeply committed to college football.”
Barta served as chair for the past two seasons. His term with the College Football Playoff expired this year along with the terms of selection committee members Paola Boivin, Charlie Cobb and Tyrone Willingham.
In addition to Gladchuk, Hancock announced that longtime Ohio University coach Jim Grobe, University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and sportswriter Kelly Whiteside were joining the selection committee. Those new members will begin three-year terms starting this spring.
“Chet, Jim, Warde and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season,” Hancock said in a news release. “Their expertise, knowledge and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members.”
Gladchuk has been Navy athletic director since August 2001. He came to Annapolis following a four-year stint in the same position at the University of Houston.
Gladchuk also served as athletic director at his alma mater, Boston College, for seven years. He was a football letterman at Boston College, following in the footsteps of his father and namesake. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he began his career in intercollegiate athletics.
