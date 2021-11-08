Bill Wagner: In another big loss to Notre Dame, Navy football failed to adjust and the triple-option looked less than optimal | COMMENTARY

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA — Notre Dame defensive tackle Kurt Hinish was a one-man wrecking crew in the trenches on Saturday, disrupting the Navy offense time and time again.
The Midshipmen managed just two sustained drives and came away with only two Bijan Nichols field goals during a 34-6 loss to the Fighting Irish before an announced crowd of 77,096 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Hinish repeatedly broke into the backfield to play up plays and recorded 10 tackles (eight solo, two for loss) and a sack and was no match for Navy’s trio of sophomore interior offensive linemen — center Darrelson Massanaia along with guards Josh Pena and Lirion Murezi. They simply could not block the massive 300-pound graduate student.
Afterward, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Hinish was easily the top choice to receive the game ball.
“Hinish was virtually unblockable inside. We were hoping that was going to be the case and it came out that way,” Kelly said.
Notre Dame’s four down linemen — Hinish, fellow tackle Jayson Ademilolo as well as ends Isaiah Foskey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa — dominated the point of attack and prevented Navy from getting much movement.
Ademilolo, Foskey and Tagovailoa-Amosa combined to contribute 10 tackles. Combined with what Hinish did, that meant a lot of Navy running plays never got past the line of scrimmage.
That group also allowed the linebackers to roam free and Notre Dame leading tackler JD Bertrand was able to add nine stops to his season total. It was an overpowering performance by the Fighting Irish defense, which limited the Midshipmen to 184 total yards.
“Defensively, we played very well. I mean, we were detailed, focused,” Kelly said. “We trusted our teaching, trusted the guy next to each other and got back to the foundational principles of playing really good defense. That is communication, assignment, tackling, and that was on display today.”
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said Notre Dame was switching back-and-forth between eight- and five-man fronts. The Fighting Irish often went with one look on first and second down then the other on third down.
That marked a significant change for Kelly, who normally employs an eight-man front almost exclusively and has rarely used a 50 defense against Navy, or any other opponent for that matter.
“You have to get into the right play, and we were struggling with doing that,” Niumatalolo said. “We had a hard time executing, and against a team like that, you can’t miss [offensive opportunities]. You have to be on point.”
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman faced Navy and its option offense twice while in the same role at Cincinnati with vastly different results. Freeman’s Bearcats got embarrassed in 2017 as Navy ran for 569 yards in a 42-32 win, but in 2018 Cincinnati held the Mids to 171 total yards (124 rushing) while pitching a 42-0 shutout.
That previous experience, combined with current game film that showed Navy is now clearly sending plays in from the sideline, led Freeman to wait until the last second to set the front.
“We were moving the front late on them so they couldn’t get a bead on it,” Kelly said. “Three down, four down, playing some man, some cover one. It was a combination of what we played in the past and a little bit of what Marcus implemented — a blend of everything and proved to be very effective.”
Navy’s first scoring drive set the tone for the frustration of the entire game. The Midshipmen ran 13 plays and took more than 7 ½ minutes off the clock but gained only 36 yards and had three points to show for it after quarterback Tai Lavatai was sacked on back-to-back plays.
It was a disastrous turn of events. One moment, Navy was marching — it reached the Notre Dame 14-yard line — and seemed well on the way to an early touchdown. Three negative plays later, the Midshipmen were almost out of field goal range and had to be thankful Nichols has such a strong, accurate leg on a 49-yard kick.
There was a similar scenario to start the second half. Backup quarterback Xavier Arline, who came on late in the first half after Lavatai suffered a neck injury, led an impressive 14-play drive that put Navy on the doorstep of the end zone.
The Midshipmen had first-and-goal at the 8-yard line and once again could not punch the ball in for six points. Three straight runs up the middle — two by fullback Isaac Ruoss and one by Arline — produced just 4 yards and Niumatalolo elected to have Nichols kick another field goal.
Those two possessions provided pretty much all the offense for Navy, which punted five times, turned the ball over on downs once and absorbed a safety. Kelly thought Notre Dame played as well defensively as it ever has against Navy and its vaunted option.
“Yeah, the execution was on point. Everybody was in a great position. Everything was leveraged the right way,” he said. “This could have been in terms of the fits inside-out as good as we fit the option in quite some time.”
Ruoss ran hard and picked up some tough yards inside. The senior fullback led Navy with 73 rushing yards on 22 carries and every inch was earned. Take away Jayden Umbarger’s 32-yard run off a reverse on the first scoring drive and Chance Warren’s 18-yard pickup off a pitch and the Midshipmen only got 43 rushing yards on 31 carries by nine other ball-carriers.
Navy averaged just 3 yards on 55 running plays, a figure that is far below the standard set during the current triple-option era (2002 to present). Which leads to the question: How much are the Midshipmen still running the read triple-option?
Over the past two seasons, there have been fewer and fewer instances in which the quarterback reads the defensive formation at the line of scrimmage then distributes the ball based on split-second reads that take place on the fly.
In the offense designed by former Navy coach Paul Johnson, the quarterback decides whether to give the ball to the fullback or keep it himself based on a particular read key. If the quarterback pulls the ball, he carries down the line of scrimmage and determines whether to keep or pitch to the trailing slotback based on another read.
That entire sequence of reads, which could possibly produce a fullback dive, quarterback keeper or slotback pitch on any given play, does not seem to be happening as much anymore.
Navy’s offensive players are going to the line of scrimmage and setting so the coaching staff can check the defensive formation. Every member of the offense then looks to the sideline to see what play will be called.
Niumatalolo can be seen checking his play sheet while the offensive players are waiting for the call. Navy’s backup quarterbacks are listening to the coach on the headset because it’s their job to send in the offensive signals.
Call it the option as determined by the coaching staff. There were times on Saturday when it appeared Lavatai made a wrong read by giving to the fullback (who was stuffed at the line of scrimmage) instead of keeping himself (as there was a nice opening on the outside).
However, it could well have been a case when the fullback dive was predetermined and Lavatai had no option to pull the ball based on a read key.
Similarly, Navy now runs numerous pitch plays that also appear by design. Some of those could be double-option reads in which the quarterback can keep the ball if there is an opening, but they don’t start with pulling the ball from the fullback’s belly on the mesh.
Navy’s top two quarterbacks are both sophomores learning on the fly, so it might simply be a case of them not having the ability to read the triple-option from start to finish. Perhaps the coaching staff, namely Niumatalolo, feels it can get the Midshipmen into a better play by waiting to see the defensive alignment then calling something most likely to work.
Whatever the reason, it is becoming increasingly obvious the Navy “option” is now being determined more by the coaching staff on the sideline than the quarterback on the field.
EAST CAROLINA@NAVY
Nov. 20, 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Latest College Football
Radio: 1430 AM, 1090 AM