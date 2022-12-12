Bill Wagner: Reflecting on Ken Niumatalolo’s 15-year tenure as Navy football coach | COMMENTARY

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo in the fourth quarter. The Army West Point Black Knights defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 20-17, in overtime to win the123rd Army-Navy Football Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., Saturday December 10, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sunday was a complete whirlwind.

I woke up early the day after the Army-Navy game to do some work at my Philadelphia hotel before driving back for the annual Touchdown Club of Annapolis brunch to select the Rhodes Trophy and Al Laramore Award winners.

Advertisement

I had planned to write a follow-up column about the game and spent most of the drive contemplating what topics to cover.

Ken Niumatalolo is shown on the sideline of a game against Cincinnati on Oct. 23, 2021, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Niumatalolo was fired as Navy head coach on Sunday after 15 years leading the program, compiling a record of 109-83. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Certainly, the fate of the coaching staff had to be addressed and my thoughts were that athletic director Chet Gladchuk would demand that head coach Ken Niumatalolo revamp the offensive staff in some form or fashion.

Advertisement

I returned to the home office around 12:30 p.m. after moderating the Touchdown Club brunch and a half hour later all heck broke loose.

Navy athletics issued a news release just after 1 p.m. announcing that Niumatalolo had been fired after 15 years at the helm. It was stunning news despite the undeniable fact the program has fallen on tough times of late.

Former Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo spoke to the Capital hours after it as announced he would not return as head coach.



“It’s been a great honor and a great blessing to serve as the head football coach of the Naval Academy." LINK TO STORYhttps://t.co/x575ptnfkO — Capital Gazette Sports (@AACapitalSports) December 11, 2022

I’ll start this commentary by saying it was extremely tough news to take on a personal level. I’ve known Ken Niumatalolo for most of his 25-year tenure at Navy and naturally, that relationship strengthened during his time as the head coach.

It is impossible not to have immense respect for the man. I can only second what so many former players and associates have stated on social media over the last 24 hours. Niumatalolo was a class act, a man of total integrity, high character and impeccable moral standards. He was an incredible leader of men and built the Navy program on a culture of love, respect and responsibility.

After 15 years together, our relationship had evolved from more than just head coach and reporter. I considered Ken Niumatalolo a friend and was honored to do so.

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo walks the sideline of a game against Houston at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Oct. 22. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

My heart truly aches for the entire Niumatalolo family. Ken and Barbara were a huge part of the fabric of the Annapolis community and raised three wonderful children — all of whom were outstanding athletes this newspaper reported on.

All that said, I’ve been covering college athletics long enough to know that ultimately it comes down to wins and losses. On that front, no one can be truly surprised that Niumatalolo was let go after Navy football posted losing records in four of the last five seasons.

Navy plays in the American Athletic Conference, which bills itself as being on par with the Power Five. While that may not quite be true, the bottom line is, it’s big-time college football and no other head coach in the American would survive a stretch of three straight losing seasons with a combined record of 11-23.

Advertisement

Regardless of the reality of the situation, I was hopeful Niumatalolo would be given one more season to turn things around. I do strongly believe the two seasons played amidst a pandemic resulted in a major setback for the Navy program on many levels, not the least was a mass exodus of players because of the brutal conditions of attending a service academy on lockdown.

There was a massive hole in the program with the senior classes completely decimated during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Navy had to rely largely on sophomores and freshmen the last two seasons, and that is not a winning recipe at a service academy that cannot redshirt.

Navy football, during the golden era under Niumatalolo and his predecessor Paul Johnson, has always been a developmental program that wins on the strength of its seniors and juniors.

Another factor in my mind was the changing landscape of the AAC. Perennial powerhouses Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are leaving for the Big 12 Conference and being replaced by six schools that are exactly the type Navy used to play when it was an independent.

Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio make future schedules completely different than those Navy faced over the last five seasons.

I spoke with Niumatalolo at length on Sunday and he believed the combination of 22 returning starters and a much lighter schedule would result in a winning record in 2023. In fact, the veteran coach was so confident things would turn around he told Gladchuk he would resign if Navy did not make a dramatic turnaround next season.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Coach Ken Niumatalolo as a player at University of Hawaii. (University of Hawaii archives/Unknown)

I’m not going to criticize Gladchuk in this space. At an institution that fields 35 varsity sports, he has a massive responsibility to the Naval Academy Athletic Association and Naval Academy at-large.

While Gladchuk and Niumatalolo had disagreements from time to time, I know they enjoyed a good working relationship and respected each other. Gladchuk said he “agonized” over the decision to part ways with such a universally respected head coach and I have no doubt that was the case.

Niumatalolo knew what the expectations were and the athletic director determined they had not been met. Period.

Also, we do not know what other pressures were brought to bear on Gladchuk, either from the Naval Academy administration or major donors. As someone who fields literally dozens of emails and text messages from Navy fans throughout the season, I do know support for Niumatalolo had waned among many of the faithful.

"I wasn't ready to be over." Ken Niumatalolo tells The Capital he was hoping to have the opportunity to turn around the @NavyFB program. Niumatalolo also reflected on his coaching career and 25 years with @NavyAthletics https://t.co/9q5Q726qXO pic.twitter.com/Dol1MkGeRh — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) December 12, 2022

So where do we go from here? That’s a really good question and right now I don’t have any answers.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has been promoted to interim head coach and has yet to speak with the media since receiving that designation on Sunday afternoon. We will find out soon whether Newberry is a legitimate candidate to become head coach on a full-time basis.

Advertisement

You can bet Gladchuk does not want to lose Newberry and the defensive staff he has built. Defense has been the clear-cut strength of the Navy program ever since Newberry was hired in 2019.

Continuity needs to be considered and hopefully Gladchuk can retain Newberry and most of the defensive assistants. It’s inevitable that most of the offensive staff will be gone, but I think Gladchuk would be wise to keep at least a few of the assistants on that side of the ball.

Of course, it all depends on what happens in terms of a head coach. If someone from outside the program is brought in, the entire staff could be gone.

As of late Sunday, none of the assistants had been informed of their status with the program. I will simply say that I will feel awful for anyone who loses their job as part of this shakeup. I have great respect for all the Navy coaches and know they put their hearts and souls into the job.

I will say this in no uncertain terms. Gladchuk needs to get this next decision right because the future of Navy football is hanging in the balance. Make the wrong move and the program will backslide to a level not seen since Charlie Weatherbie was the head coach.

In closing, I would just like to remember the Ken Niumatalolo era of Navy football for the massive success it was in the grand scheme of things. Under the direction of the all-time winningest head coach in program history, the Midshipmen posted 10 winning seasons capped by bowl berths, captured six Commander-in-Chief’s trophies, knocked off six Top 25 opponents, beat Notre Dame three times and played in the AAC championship game.

Advertisement

It truly was an incredible run for Niumatalolo, who built a resume worthy of induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

While sad and disappointed about how it ended, I only have fond memories of Niumatalolo’s tenure as Navy football head coach.