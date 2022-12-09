‘A fistfight in a phone booth’: In Army-Navy football game, it all happens at the point of attack

The Navy defense stops Army quarterback Christian Anderson on a fourth-quarter keeper during the 122nd Army-Navy football game Dec. 11, 2021 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When it comes to the Army-Navy football game, everything happens at the point of attack.

Fans at Lincoln Financial Field and viewers watching on CBS should focus their attention on the line of scrimmage. What happens when the offensive and defensive fronts collide will undoubtedly determine the outcome of “America’s Game.”

Army and Navy employ different versions of option offense and each side knows the other extremely well. Nobody defends the option better than the three service academies because their players see it every day in practice and understand the concepts.

“All of these academy games always seem to be a fistfight in a phone booth,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “This game always comes down to the basic fundamentals of football. Who can execute blocks and who can get off blocks. Who can make tackles and who can break tackles.”

That puts pressure on the players in the trenches. Literally, every inch of ground is fiercely contested and it becomes a battle of wills.

“Obviously, it’s going to be the hardest fought game we play all season. It’s an absolute war and whoever wins the line of scrimmage is probably going to win the game,” Navy right tackle Kip Frankland said. “As an offensive lineman, you have to come off the ball with great determination and stay on your blocks until the whistle blows. You have to be gritty and want to get one more yard on every play.”

Frankland feels good about the Navy offensive line going into Saturday’s showdown in Philadelphia. The Midshipmen are coming off three straight contests against powerhouse opponents and have moved the ball effectively.

Navy totaled 260 yards and controlled the clock against Cincinnati, amassed 363 yards and outscored Notre Dame 19-0 in the second half then rushed for 248 yards and held the ball for almost 40 minutes versus Central Florida.

“These last three games have been great for our confidence. As a unit, I think we’ve been playing very physical and moving people off the ball,” Frankland said. “That said, it’s a completely different beast going against Army. You need to have lower pad level and better hands to get it done on Saturday.”

Navy opened the season with first-year starters at left tackle, left guard and center. In addition, Frankland did not participate in spring practice or go live during August training camp, so he was rusty.

Tackle Sam Glover and guard Connor McMahon have now started nine games together on the left side. Lirion Murtezi took over as the starting center midway through the season and will be making his sixth straight start. Frankland and guard Josh Pena have started every game on the right side.

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has seen the unit’s cohesiveness improve and the execution has naturally followed.

“I think the offensive line is coming into its own at the right time. I’ve been really encouraged because I can see that we can run the trap, we can run the zone. Guys are really coming off the ball,” Niumatalolo said. “I think a lot of it is chemistry. There is so much verbal and non-verbal communication that happens along the offensive line.”

Navy fullback Daba Fofana runs past Central Florida defensive end Josh Celiscar (88) for a 45-yard gain during the first half of a game Nov. 19 in Orlando, Florida. Fofana leads Navy with 749 rushing yards and six touchdowns. (John Raoux/AP)

Navy offense vs. Army defense

Navy’s offensive resurgence has coincided with Xavier Arline taking over as the starting quarterback after Tai Lavatai suffered a season-ending injury. Arline is a more dangerous running threat than Lavatai and more adept at executing the triple-option.

Niumatalolo has called more option plays with Arline and the Midshipmen have gotten more production on the perimeter from the quarterback and slotbacks as a result.

“Xavier is a quick, fast athlete who can make people miss. He’s done a really good job since taking over the offense,” Monken said. “Xavier looks very comfortable running the option and is doing a good job of dealing the ball. I’ve been really impressed with him.”

Fullback Daba Fofana, who began the season third on the depth chart, has provided consistent production. Fofana leads Navy with 749 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore has used his speed to break a bevy of long runs with many coming off trap plays.

Army defensive front is anchored by talented tackle Kwabena Bonsu (6-4, 280) and beefy nose guard Darius Richardson (6-2, 290). Inside linebacker Leo Lowin leads the Black Knights with 84 tackles, while safety Marquel Broughton has 78.

“We’ve got to be able to defend the power run game plays, whether it’s the zone dive or the trap. We have to get off blocks and bottle those up,” Monken said.

Speedy, elusive slotbacks Maquel Haywood (451 rushing yards) and Vincent Terrell (221) provide Navy with a pair of potent perimeter weapons. The Midshipmen rank eighth nationally with a rushing average of 239.5 yards.

Meanwhile, Army’s rushing defense has not been as stingy as recent seasons. The Black Knights are 115th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs in that category, giving up 193.5 yards per game on the ground.

Georgia State ran for 299 yards on the way to upsetting Army, 31-14, at Michie Stadium in West Point. Connecticut used a lot of inside and outside zone plays to put up 254 rushing yards on the Black Knights.

Army’s defense was a bit better against Air Force, which totaled 226 rushing yards. Niumatalolo is counting on defensive coordinator Nate Woody having the Black Knights prepared to stop the Midshipmen.

“It’s typical Army — tough, physical and well-coached. We expect this game to be a slugfest like it always is. They will be on point as far as playing the option,” he said.

Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler (2) drops back to hand the ball off in the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl against Missouri in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 22, 2021. Tyler leads the Black Knights with 601 rushing yards. (Emil Lippe/AP)

Army offense vs. Navy defense

Army ranks second nationally with a rushing average of 304 yards, although that figure is skewed a bit by two games against Football Championship Subdivision schools. The Black Knights piled up 467 rushing yards against Colgate and 472 versus Villanova.

In five games against FBS schools with winning records, Army is averaging 193 yards per game on the ground.

Quarterback Tyhier Tyler leads the Black Knights with 601 rushing yards, while powerful fullbacks Tyson Riley and Jakobi Buchanan have combined for 770 yards. The Black Knights have 11 players who have run for 163 yards or more, although one of them is dynamic slotback Tyrell Robinson, who suffered a season-ending injury in the fifth game.

Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said Army’s version of option offense is quarterback-fullback driven and he is concerned about Riley and Buchanan, both of whom are listed at 260 pounds.

“Those two are a real load. They’re both big boys who run behind their pads and once they get going they’re falling forward for five and six yards,” Newberry said. “We have to do our best to not let the fullback get going north and south.”

Army has used two other quarterbacks this season in Jemel Jones and Cade Ballard and there is a chance one or both could play Saturday. Monken described all three as talented veterans with different styles and said decisions about which one lines up under center are made game to game.

“Sometimes it’s been a change of pace thing and sometimes it’s been about who has the hot hand,” he said.

Newberry expects to see Tyler, but noted the basic game plan won’t change if Jones or Ballard go in. Newberry praised Tyler as a “tough, hard runner” who knows the Army system well and is a “warrior who will compete.”

The Midshipmen field a dominant rushing defense that ranks fourth nationally, allowing an average of only 85.6 yards. Nose guard Donald Berniard Jr., tackle Clay Cromwell and end Jacob Busic have all been outstanding for the Midshipmen this season.

“I think the best part of our run defense has been the interior guys. They are doing their jobs as far as taking up blockers and making running backs bounce outside,” Navy outside linebacker Nicholas Straw said. “Our interior guys are the unsung heroes and are absolutely balling right now. They are doing the work to make sure the linebackers can run free to go and make plays.”

Outside linebacker John Marshall has been a dominant force for Navy, totaling a team-high 88 tackles while wreaking havoc in the backfield. The unanimous All-American Athletic Conference selection has 18 1/2 sacks, 10 1/2 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and six quarterback hurries.

“[Marshall] has made a lot of plays and given a lot of teams fits,” Monken said. “Coach Newberry puts him in position to make plays and he’s been very effective in the pass rush and run game.”

Inside linebacker Colin Ramos and safety Rayuan Lane have recorded 71 and 67 tackles, respectively. Safety Eavan Gibbons (49) and Straw (46) have also been key figures in stopping the run.

Center Connor Bishop has been the one mainstay of an offensive line that has used nine different starting combinations due to injuries. Left tackle Jordyn Law, who suffered a torn ACL in last year’s Army-Navy game, is back and has provided stability.

Bishop said the battle in the trenches comes down to pride, determination and team culture.

“Each team knows what the other is going to do, so it just places added emphasis on the importance of fundamentals and techniques. If you’re off by just a little bit, it’s really magnified in this game,” he said. “This game almost always comes down to how the offensive and defensive lines play.”

Army vs. Navy

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, 3 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 1430 AM

Line: Navy by 2 1/2