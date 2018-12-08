Jasper frustrated with Navy offensive performance

PHILADELPHIA – Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper was the very picture of frustration as he emerged from the visiting locker room underneath the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.

Navy struggled mightily on offense for three quarters and that factor ultimately proved costly in a 17-10 loss to archrival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen managed to gain just 64 total yards in being shut out through three quarters.

It was a repeat performance of what has happened for most of this season. Navy committed four turnovers, had several costly offensive penalties and six plays that resulted in lost yardage. In a low-scoring affair with few possessions, that type of offensive effort does not cut it.

“Man, it’s hard. It’s just really, really hard. You don’t give yourself a chance when you turn the ball over and make mistakes. It’s tough to swallow,” Jasper said. “I feel for those kids in there. My heart breaks for them. I wish I could have done something to make this outcome different.”

Navy tried pounding the ball between the tackles and that didn’t work as the quarterback and fullbacks were repeatedly stuffed for little or no gain. The Midshipmen tried to get the ball outside with little success as the Black Knights were outstanding with their sideline-to-sideline pursuit.

There were a lot of third-and-long situations in which Navy was forced to throw the ball and that played right into the hands of Army, which came away with two interceptions. The Midshipmen did not start throwing on first or second down until the fourth quarter.

“I always look at myself, first and foremost, as a play-caller. What am I doing to put these kids in position to be successful?” Jasper said. “We also need to look at other things. As players, is everyone doing their responsibility. So it’s a two-way street.”

Slot back Tazh Maloy was the culprit in committing an illegal motion penalty that halted Navy’s momentum on a third quarter drive that was developing nicely. Offensive tackle Peter Nestrowitz was flagged for a false start as the Mids faced a third-and-seven situation when the game still hung in the balance late in the fourth period.

Army also recorded six tackle for loss with each seeming to come at a critical juncture to disrupt a drive.

“We just have too many things that set us back,” Jasper admitted. “Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to recover from penalties and negative plays this season.”

As expected, Army put nine defenders in the box and really pressed the line of scrimmage. That alone should not have prevented Navy from moving the ball. Ultimately, the Midshipmen just did not win the battle in the trenches.

“We know what they’re going to do so we just have to block them. It’s always a test of wills in this game and we have to be able to block those guys,” Jasper said.

Jasper said Army came in with a game-plan designed to keep the ball out of the hands of speedy slotback Malcolm Perry, who finished with 52 yards on six carries. Perry picked up 43 of those yards on one breakaway run in the fourth quarter.

Slotback Keoni-Kordell Makekau also had a hand in Navy’s fourth quarter comeback, taking a screen pass for a 34-yard gain.

“We just finally started making some plays. Malcolm made a big play, Keoni made a big play,” Jasper said. “We just didn’t make enough of those plays over the course of the game.”

DIFFICULT SEASON: Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo was asked if he’s been able to wrap his head around the fact Navy posted a dismal 3-10 record this season. It was the most unsuccessful campaign since the Midshipmen went 2-10 in 2002 under first-year head coach Paul Johnson.

“It was hard for all of us. I don’t want to make this about me. I’ve been coaching a long time,” Niumatalolo said. “To put it like it’s been hard on me, like I’m the only guy that’s been suffering through this – it’s been hard on all of us, on players, the coaches, the staff, our school.”

Niumatalolo admitted there will be some serious soul-searching during the off-season.

“We’ve got to look at what we can do to continue to improve,” he said. “We like to win, and we’ve been winning a lot of games. Losing sucks. Nobody likes to lose. It’s hard because our program hasn’t been accustomed to what’s happened this year.”

MID BITS: Navy was held to less than 150 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. The Midshipmen were held scoreless in the first half for the third time this season… Defensive end Jarvis Polu matched his career-high with nine tackles… Navy came out in a different defensive look. Elan Nash, who normally plays outside linebacker, started at cornerback. Freshman Diego Fagot, replaced Nash at the outside linebacker spot known as striker… This marks the first time Army has won three straight meetings with Navy since 1994 through 1996.

