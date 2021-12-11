Army Navy 2021: Kickoff time and everything you need to know

Navy, which traditionally sits among the top three teams in the country in rushing, is seventh this season with an average of 228.7 yards per game. They’ve thrown for just 599 yards and the offense is struggling, averaging just 20.4 points per game. Fullback Isaac Ruoss leads the team in rushing with 608 yards with five touchdowns, while slotback Carlinos Acie has 546 yards and two touchdowns on just 57 carries. Sophomore quarterback Tai Lavatai, who has started most of the season, has completed 30 of 55 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 150 carries for an average of 2.1 yards per carry.