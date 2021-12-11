Offensive and defensive coordinators under pressure in Army-Navy football game: ‘You feel a sense of urgency’

Brian Newberry had never been to an Army-Navy game before he coached in it. Navy’s third-year defensive coordinator remembers being overwhelmed by the atmosphere during the 2019 contest that was played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
“It was unlike anything I’ve ever been part of. The pageantry, the environment, the energy — it’s just a huge, huge deal,” Newberry said last week. “Obviously, I felt the pressure leading up to that game, but didn’t quite realize what it was all about until I was in that moment. It’s a phenomenal experience if you can let yourself experience it.
“It’s awesome and very humbling to be part of a game like this, which makes you proud to be an American. It’s football in its purist form.”
Army offensive coordinator Brent Davis was asked this week if he feels pressure while developing a game plan and preparing the players for Navy.
“Absolutely, because this game means so much to so many. You feel a sense of urgency and responsibility to do a great job of putting your guys in position to make plays,” Davis said. “At the same time, you don’t want to do too much because, ultimately, it’s a game won by players.”
Standout performers such as Navy inside linebacker Diego Fagot and Army defensive end Arik Smith are rightfully put in the spotlight for this classic rivalry. Both head coaches — Ken Niumatalolo for the Midshipmen and Jeff Monken for the Black Knights — also draw considerable attention.
However, the coordinators for the respective service academies also carry a heavy burden as their work during the two weeks leading up to the Army-Navy game will go a long way toward determining the outcome.
Davis and Newberry will also be under pressure during the showdown as the offensive and defensive play-calling in this contest is always a chess match.
Army beat Navy, 15-0, in last season’s meeting that was held in the once-in-a-lifetime setting of Michie Stadium on the West Point campus. However, the loss certainly did not fall on the defense as the Midshipmen limited the Black Knights to 162 total yards.
“Navy did a great job against us last year. We certainly weren’t able to control the line of scrimmage,” Davis said. “Coach Newberry does a great job of getting those guys to play fast. They play with great pad level and leverage up front.”
Newberry is known for being creative and unveiled a different alignment against Army a year ago. He went with a 4-3 package, replacing an outside linebacker with an extra defensive tackle.
Newberry worked under former Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman while both were at Elon and has developed a similar system and philosophy. Davis said Navy under Newberry defends the option the same way Army did under Bateman, who is now at North Carolina.
“There was nothing crazy about what [Newberry] did last year. Those were things he felt fit his personnel and matched up well with ours,” Davis said. “It wasn’t anything we hadn’t seen; it was more the way they played it. They beat blocks and held the line of scrimmage.
“Jay solved his problems with aggression, and I see the same things out of Brian. They both do a great job of stopping whatever you want to major in.”
Youth movement
Navy has gotten younger and younger on defense as this season has gone along. The current depth chart lists sophomores or freshmen as starters or backups.
Freshmen Colin Ramos and Tyler Fletcher are sharing the weak-side inside linebacker position, which is required to make a lot of tackles in Navy’s 3-4 scheme. Those two combined for 12 tackles against Temple.
Another plebe, Gilman graduate Rayuan Lane, is the starter at free safety and will be counted on to provide strong run support in this contest. Same could be said for sophomore “bandit” safety Eavan Gibbons.
Sophomore Jacob Busic and freshman Justin Reed are the top two players at defensive end. They will play a critical role in setting the edge and providing outside containment against Army.
“Coming into the season, I never would have dreamed we’d have this many young guys playing,” Newberry said. “I certainly didn’t think they would do as well as they have done. To see their progress and where they’re at right now is really pleasing.”
Newberry had the defense practice full speed against the starting offense so the youngsters could get accustomed to the option. He is concerned about eye discipline and reading keys because the likes of Ramos, Fletcher, Lane and Gibbons didn’t even play against Air Force earlier this season.
Newberry is thankful Navy had two weeks to prepare for Army this year. Last season, the Midshipmen had to get ready for the Black Knights on a short week after playing a makeup game against Tulsa the previous Saturday.
“We’ve got some sophomores and freshmen that haven’t played a lot of this kind of football, so that’s a concern,” Newberry said. “Everybody has a job to do, and you have to be assignment sound and have your eyes in the right place.
“This is one of those games in which you can’t make mistakes. If you get your eyes in the wrong spot or are misaligned by half a yard here or there, it can cost you big-time.”
Lots of weapons
Army figures to start Christian Anderson at quarterback but could also use backup Tyhier Tyler at some point. Anderson has rushed for 519 yards and six touchdowns while passing for 545 yards and five scores. Monken switches the quarterbacks based off “a feel for what we need” at a particular point in a game.
“We essentially have two starting quarterbacks who are different. They both have a lot of experience and know the offense,” Monken said. “We don’t change a whole lot of what we do with each one. We have some wrinkles that fit each.”
The Black Knights boast three bruising fullbacks in Tyson Riley (260 pounds), Anthony Adkins (255) and Jakobi Buchanan (260), who have amassed 1,089 combined yards.
“We’ve done a good job of controlling those fullbacks and not letting them get going,” Newberry said. “It all starts with the fullback for Army. We’ve got to stop those guys in order to win the game.”
Army’s most dangerous weapon is speedy, shifty slotback Tyrell Robinson, who has 582 rushing yards and 268 receiving yards. Newberry called Robinson a “breakaway threat” running the ball on the perimeter or catching it out of the backfield.
“They do a good job of getting him the right amount of touches. We’ll have to always be aware of where he is,” Newberry said.
Wide receiver Isaiah Alston is averaging 21.3 yards on 18 receptions and accounts for half the targets when Army throws. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore has the size and length to win one-on-one matchups, Newberry said.
Meanwhile, Navy needs sophomore quarterback Tai Lavatai to display a steady hand directing its version of option offense. This will be Lavatai’s first start against a service academy rival, and he must be on point reading the defense, making checks at the line of scrimmage and distributing the ball.
It is imperative that Lavatai take care of the ball and make plays in the passing game whenever he drops back to throw.
“Tai is a guy that does a great job of managing the game and taking what the defense gives him,” Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody said. “Tai has done really well and put up some points in these last few games.”
Senior slotbacks Carlinos Acie and Chance Warren have emerged as playmakers for Navy during the second half of the season. Acie is the team’s second-leading rusher with 546 yards and is a threat to score at any time. Warren has 10 catches for 157 yards for three touchdowns and has delivered some big punt returns recently.
“There’s a lot that concerns me about Navy’s offense. They’re very well-coached and disciplined. They’re efficient and control the clock. They’ve got plenty of weapons to beat us,” Monken said. “Acie is really fast and talented. He can get the ball on the edge and break big gains.”
Monken envisions Navy running a lot of mid-line option featuring fullback Isaac Ruoss, the team’s leading rusher with 608 yards and five touchdowns. Lavatai is another power runner between the tackles.
“Lavatai is a strong, physical inside runner like we’ve seen with past Navy quarterbacks like Will Worth and Zach Abey,” Monken said.
ARMY VS. NAVY
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Saturday, 3 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 1430 AM
