Live coverage of the 2022 Army-Navy game: It’s game day for the 123rd edition of ‘America’s Game’

Follow along as we cover the 123rd Army-Navy game being played at 3 p.m. on CBS at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

We are live from Philadelphia with Inside College Football for the Army-Navy March On. pic.twitter.com/V48Sp7VGnI — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 10, 2022

Former Navy player and musician Chris Nurthen produced a Navy spirit song and video this week

Navy beat writer Bill Wagner detailed Nurthern’s path into the music industry after leaving the Naval Academy.

[ Where Are They Now? Former Navy football player Chris Nurthen moves to Memphis to pursue a career in music ]

Here’s what else you need to know:

Navy leads the series 62-53-7, including a record 14-game winning streak from 2002 to through 2015. Army won four of the next five meetings, its best run since the early 1990′s. The teams alternated wins the past four years with Navy winning the 2019 and 2021 games and Army winning in 2018 and 2020.

Navy won last year’s game, 17-13, thanks in part to a surprise fake punt late in the game from inside linebacker Diego Fagot that set up a 43-yard field goal from Bijan Nichols that gave the Mids some breathing room. Navy’s defense made two stops down the stretch to clinch the win. Quarterback Tai Lavatai rushed 20 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns and. Lavatai also completed 4 of 6 passes for 82 yards. He scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard plunge to cap a 10-play, 74-yard drive in the third quarter.

Navy is 4-7 on the season. The Midshipmen had a rough start to the season, getting upset at home in their opener to Delaware, 14-7, then losing to Memphis, 37-13, their worst loss of the season. But Navy bounced back in its first road game at East Carolina in double overtime. Navy lost three of its next four games, falling to Air Force, SMU and Houston while beating Tulsa, 53-21. Navy picked up its second overtime win of the season against Temple before dropping close games to Cincinnati and Notre Dame. In the Mids’ last game, they upset then-No. 20 Central Florida, 17-14.

Army enters 5-6 and did not qualify for a bowl game because of two wins against FCS opponents. The Black Knights lost four of their first five games, with the only win coming against Villanova. They won two straight over Colgate and Louisiana-Monroe before losses to Air Force and Troy. They have also won their last two games against Connecticut and UMass.

Pregame reading