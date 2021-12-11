xml:space="preserve">
Live coverage of 2021 Army Navy game: Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets march on before kickoff

By  and
Capital Gazette
Dec 11, 2021 1:12 PM

Follow along as we cover the 122nd Army Navy game being played at 3 p.m. on CBS at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Cadets and Midshipmen march on.

ESPN’s Lee Corso picks Navy to upset Army.

ESPN College GameDay finishes up their eighth visit to Army-Navy.

Here’s what else you need to know:

  • Navy leads the series 61-53-7, including a record 14-game winning streak from 2002 through 2015, but Army has won four of the past five meetings, its best run since the early 1990s. The Midshipmen won two years ago, 31-7, as senior quarterback Malcolm Perry ran for a career-high 304 yards and scored two touchdowns to end Army’s three-game winning streak.
  • Army won last year’s game, 15-0, to earn its first shutout of Navy since 1969 and the rivalry’s first shutout since Navy won 35-0 in 2008. The Black Knights held the Midshipmen to just four first downs and 117 total yards.
  • Navy is 3-8 on the season. The Midshipmen lost their first three games to Marshall, Air Force and Houston before beating Central Florida on Oct. 2 for their first win. However, Navy lost its next three games to SMU and Memphis before battling then-No. 2 Cincinnati to the wire in a 27-20 loss. The Mids upset Tulsa on the road before losing to Notre Dame and East Carolina, but head into the rivalry game on a high note after beating Temple, 38-14, on Nov. 27.
  • Army is 8-3 on the season. After starting the season 4-0, the Black Knights lost their next three games to Ball State, Wisconsin and Wake Forest. However, they enter this year’s rivalry game riding a four-game winning streak that started with a 21-14 overtime win over service academy rival Air Force.

Pregame reading

