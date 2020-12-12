Live coverage of Army-Navy game 2020: President Trump boards Air Force One

Follow along as we cover the 121st Army Navy game being played at 3 p.m. on CBS at Michie Stadium at West Point.

12:41 p.m.: President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to head to the Army Navy game.

President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Dec. 12, 2020, en route to the Army-Navy football game at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times)

12:40 p.m.: The Brigade of Midshipmen march on for the first time this season

The Naval Academy Brigade of Midshipmen march onto the field at Michie Stadium Saturday ahead of the Army-Navy football game.

12:10 p.m: The Corps of Cadets march on to their home field at Michie Stadium

The West Point Corps of Cadets march onto the field at Michie Stadium Saturday ahead of the Army-Navy football game.

12:00 p.m.: ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks

Here’s what else you need to know: