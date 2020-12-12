Live coverage of Army-Navy game 2020: President Trump boards Air Force One

Follow along as we cover the 121st Army Navy game being played at 3 p.m. on CBS at Michie Stadium at West Point.
12:41 p.m.: President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to head to the Army Navy game.
12:40 p.m.: The Brigade of Midshipmen march on for the first time this season
12:10 p.m: The Corps of Cadets march on to their home field at Michie Stadium
12:03 p.m.: Tim Schwartz: Fair is fair. Annapolis should host Army-Navy next year. | COMMENTARY
12:00 p.m.: ESPN’s College GameDay makes their picks
Here’s what else you need to know:
- Xavier Arline is expected to become the fifth freshman to start at quarterback for Navy in the Army-Navy game. Arline, who has started the last two games, was a Top 5 lacrosse recruit out of Shoreham-Wading River in New York.
- Navy has struggled on the field this season. The Midshipmen have lost four straight games after starting 3-2 and have been held to 7 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2000. In fact, it’s the first time since 1992 that Navy has scored 7 points or fewer in a season four times.
- One reason Navy has struggled is that the Mids and coach Ken Niumatalolo erred on the side of caution amid the pandemic and had only non-contact practices during fall training camp. However, Niumatalolo changed course days the Mids were blown out by BYU at home, 55-3, on Labor Day.
- Three different quarterbacks have started for Navy this season — Arline, senior Dalen Morris and junior Tyger Goslin — and four have seen the field. The fourth was sophomore Perry Olsen, who left the team Sept. 11 and entered the NCAA transfer portal.
- Upon returning to campus this summer, all midshipmen at the Naval Academy spent two weeks in quarantine to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.
- Navy had three games postponed or canceled in November due to coronavirus issues. Two days after the Mids fell to SMU on Halloween, two players tested positive for COVID-19, and on Nov. 5 its home game against Tulsa on Nov. 7 was postponed. On Nov. 10, the American Athletic Conference postponed a second straight home game versus Memphis. Coronavirus issues at South Florida forced that game, originally set for Nov. 21, to be canceled.
