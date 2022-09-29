NCAA places Air Force football program on probation for two years for recruiting violations

On Thursday, the NCAA placed the Air Force football program on probation for two years and issued other penalties for recruiting violations committed during coronavirus pandemic dead periods.

In a statement, the NCAA announced the Air Force Academy and four individuals involved in the alleged violations reached an agreement with enforcement officials about the various penalties.

A fifth individual is still fighting the charges and his case will be resolved through an infractions hearing, according to the NCAA statement.

The Action Network, citing unnamed sources, had reported in May that Air Force was being investigated for hosting high school prospects on campus during dead periods in 2020 and providing them with improper benefits.

Bill Sheridan, who served as defensive line coach for the Falcons in 2020 and 2021, was one of the coaches accused of the violations. Sheridan resigned as inside linebackers coach at Wisconsin once the charges became public.

According to the NCAA, Air Force and the four individuals who did not contest the allegations asked the Division I Committee on Infractions to release the findings so they could begin serving the penalties immediately.

“The committee appreciates the parties’ efforts in working collaboratively to reach agreement on the violations, levels, classifications, and significant and meaningful penalties,” said Gary Miller, chief hearing officer for the infractions panel and president at Akron University. “The panel also recognizes that Air Force has gone above and beyond in its overall approach to this case.”

Air Force will pay an unspecified fine while being hit with recruiting restrictions that include a reduction of 46 total official visits over the next two academic years. Air Force also accepted a ban on unofficial visits from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12, a four-week ban on recruiting communications this academic year and a reduction of 34 evaluation days.

The NCAA also imposed a reduction in the size of the Air Force football roster by 10 players for four years.

The Falcons, who have won 10 or more games in two of the past three seasons under coach Troy Calhoun, host Navy on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

NAVY@AIR FORCE

Saturday, noon

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 1430 AM

Line: Air Force by 14