Late field goal lifts Air Force football past Navy, 13-10, in defensive struggle

Air Force offensive lineman Isaac Cochran, right, congratulates quarterback Haaziq Daniels after he rushed for a first down late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was another Saturday of could’ve, would’ve, should’ve for the Navy football team.

What if quarterback Tai Lavatai could have completed a deep pass to slotback Vincent Terrell for a touchdown? What if kicker Daniel Davies would have made a 33-yard field-goal attempt late in the third quarter?

The Midshipmen should have scored touchdowns in the red zone instead of settling for field goals. If the defense had come up with an immediate stop with the score tied, Navy could have possibly won the game.

The list of missed opportunities on both sides of the ball goes on and on. In the end, the plays weren’t made and the reeling Midshipmen suffered another disappointing loss.

This one was more painful than most as it came against a hated service academy rival in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series.

Quarterback Haaziq Daniels was the catalyst of an offense that did just enough to win, while inside linebacker Alec Mock spearheaded a physical, stingy defense as Air Force edged Navy, 13-10, on Saturday before an announced 36,947 at Falcon Stadium.

“That’s a tough one. Our kids laid it all on the line. With the way our guys fought, I just wish we could have coached better, played better and gotten that W,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “It’s hard to come here and fall three points short.”

Air Force players sing the school song with cadets after beating Navy on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Kicker Matthew Dapore made two field goals, including the game-winner from 22 yards late in the fourth quarter, to lift the Falcons (4-1). Air Force can capture the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy by beating Army West Point on Nov. 5 in Colorado Springs.

Daniels was extremely effective whenever asked to throw, completing six of eight passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver David Cormier was the primary target and totaled three receptions for 120 yards and a score.

Powerful fullback Brad Roberts ran hard inside and finished with 108 yards on the ground for the Falcons, who have now won three straight in the series and four of the last five.

Navy’s offensive struggles continued as all three elements of the triple-option were pretty much eliminated. The Midshipmen (1-3) managed only 114 rushing yards on 36 attempts, an average of 3.2 yards per carry.

Starting fullback Anton Hall Jr. was injured on the team’s second play from scrimmage and never returned. Backup fullback Daba Fofana ran into a brick wall every time he got the ball, finishing with a mere 10 yards on seven carries.

“They were fast, physical and brought a lot of different pressures today,” Lavatai said. “I think we shot ourselves in the foot too much. There were a lot of individual mistakes on the offensive side of the ball. That’s something we’ve got to get cleaned up.”

The Midshipmen did have some occasional success on the perimeter with Terrell and fellow slotback Maquel Haywood, who combined for 61 rushing yards. Lavatai made a couple nice runs on keepers, but finished with just 34 yards on 12 carries.

It has gotten to the point where passing is Navy’s best option for moving the ball. Lavatai completed 11 of 20 passes for 129 yards and that production was pretty much responsible for all the points the Mids scored.

Long completions to wide receivers Jayden Umbarger and Mark Walker set up the team’s lone touchdown and field goal. Niumatalolo bemoaned not being able to finish two drives into the red zone with touchdowns.

“We’ve just got to finish. That’s been our deal the whole season. We’re moving the ball, but we’ve got to find a way to finish drives,” he said.

Navy finished with 243 total yards, a figure that just isn’t going to get the job done in this era of college football — not even in a low-scoring, defensive-minded battle between service academies.

Another afternoon of offensive futility spoiled a valiant effort by the Navy defense, which played bend-but-don’t break most of the game. The Midshipmen limited the Falcons to 156 rushing yards — 256 below their nation-leading average.

Outside linebacker John Marshall made six tackles and forced a fumble, while end Jacob Busic had six tackles and a forced fumble to lead the Navy defense, which forced 10 punts and a turnover on downs to go along with the two turnovers.

“I feel like we did our job partially. I’m sure we’re going to go into that film room and be kicking ourselves about some plays we didn’t make,” Busic said. “We could have won that game on defense. We have to play better.”

Air Force scored on the game’s opening possession thanks to a blatant blown coverage by Navy. It appeared safety Rayuan Lane bit on the play-action fake and that allowed Cormier to get wide-open way behind the defense. Daniels hit Cormier in stride and he cruised into the end zone to make it 7-0 with just a minute and a half elapsed.

Air Force wide receiver David Cormier pulls in a pass for a touchdown as Navy cornerback Mbiti Williams Jr. pursues in the first half Saturday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Navy’s defense stood tall for the rest of the first half, forcing two punts and two turnovers while coming up big twice deep in its own territory.

The Mids stiffened with their backs against the goal-line and forced the Falcons to settle for a 24-yard field goal by Dapore that made it 10-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

Two possessions later, Daniels found Cormier open along the home sideline for a 28-yard gain and Air Force proceeded to move into the red zone. Outside linebacker John Marshall made a great hustle play, pursuing from the back side and knocking the ball loose from Daniels on a keeper to the right. End Justin Reed recovered the fumble and the Mids dodged another bullet.

Navy did not mount a single sustained drive during the first half and finished with 101 total yards split evenly between the run (51) and pass (50). The Mids turned the ball over on downs after moving into enemy territory on their first possession then proceeded to punt on their next four possessions.

Busic single-handedly gave the visitors an opportunity to put points on the board by stripping Daniels during a pass attempt and recovering the loose ball himself at the Air Force 31-yard line. Terrell then picked up 18 yards off a reverse to set up first-and-10 from the 13.

“I was glad I could come up big right before halftime and help us put some points on the board,” Busic said.

A missed block on a screen play prevented any further damage and the Mids settled for a 37-yard field goal by Davies as time expired.

“We fell behind 10-0 and I’m sure some people thought it was going to be a blowout, but our kids kept fighting to the end,” Niumatalolo said.

After an exchange of punts to start the second half, Navy mounted its best drive of the game, marching from its own 35-yard line to the Air Force 14. Lavatai threw a strike to Umbarger on a slant route for a 27-yard gain to get things going.

Navy defensive end Justin Reed, left, recovers a fumble by Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, as guard Luke Hallstrom, top, reaches in during the first half Saturday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Four plays later, Lavatai lobbed a pass over a cornerback’s head into the arms of Umbarger on a fade pattern that picked up 23 yards. Outside handoffs to Haywood and Terrell went for 7 and 5 yards and that gave the Mids first-and-10 from the 14.

A nice mixture of pass plays and perimeter running plays got the Midshipmen in position to score, but Niumatalolo then turned conservative, calling three straight running plays up the middle that resulted in a loss of 2 yards.

Fofana gained nothing on a fullback dive and a curious direct snap to Haywood on second down didn’t fool anyone and resulted in another no-gain. Lavatai ran into a wall of defenders on third down and was thrown for a 2-yard loss.

Niumatalolo sent out the field-goal unit to salvage some points and Davies missed wide left on a 33-yard attempt.

Fortunately for Navy, the defense came up big once again by forcing another three-and-out to put the offense right back on the field. This time, the Midshipmen finally finished, driving 59 yards in 10 plays to tie the score.

Lavatai found Walker open down the middle for a 27-yard gain to set up first-and-goal from the 6. Backup quarterback Xavier Arline came into the contest and promptly gained only 1 yard on two keepers.

Niumatalolo called timeout and inserted Lavatai back in for third-and-goal from the 5. Lavatai dropped back to pass and could not find an open receiver, so he alertly tucked the ball and ran through a huge hole up the middle for a touchdown that made it 10-10 with 10:50 to go in the game.

Air Force answered in resounding fashion, methodically marching 71 yards in 12 plays for the game-winning field goal by Dapore with 4:14 left on the clock.

Needing to drive the length of the field to either retie or win the game, Navy could not even gain a yard. The Midshipmen took a 5-yard delay of game penalty before snapping the ball on first down, then Lavatai threw three straight incomplete passes.

Niumatalolo elected to punt in the hope the Navy defense could get an immediate stop. It was not to be as a bruising 24-yard run by Roberts and and a slithering 18-yard keeper by Daniels enabled Air Force to take a knee and run out the clock.

“I wish at the end, after we scored the touchdown and had all the momentum, we could have gotten a stop there,” Niumatalolo said. “Because I feel if we had gotten the ball back we would have scored. Instead, they drive the length of the field, take most of the time off the clock and kick a field goal.”

This story will be updated.

TULSA@NAVY

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1430 AM