After NJCAA vote, majority of fall sports for Baltimore-area community colleges are being moved to spring

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced an adjusted “plan of action” for the upcoming academic year Monday, moving the majority of fall athletic competition to the spring semester.
All close-contact fall sports will shift seasons, with only cross country and women’s tennis championships remaining on their originally scheduled dates this fall. Also, the start of the winter competition season has been pushed back to January.
“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” NJCAA President Dr. Christopher Parker said in a statement released late Monday afternoon. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”
Erin Foley, director of athletics at Howard Community College, said that until the last week she had been hopeful a fall season was going to be possible.
“Honestly I was feeling good in June through that first week of July. Seeing things in Maryland getting better, things reopening … I felt like we might actually be able to make it work,” Foley said. “But then the last week or so, as things have started changing again across the country, it became obvious that we were going to have to shift gears. It’s been a very fluid process.
“At the end of the day, all of us are just trying to do what is in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes. There are a lot of factors in play.”
Even with a sport like cross country maintaining its fall status, there are still hills to climb. Many community colleges compete at meets hosted by four-year colleges, some of which have already made decisions to cancel races.
NJCAA Region XX features 23 schools, the majority of which are in the Baltimore metropolitan area, and spans three states.
Foley said there are ongoing talks about creating an adjusted cross country schedule in an effort to provide athletes with enough opportunities to secure postseason qualifying times.
“While the NJCAA has announced that the cross country championships are still being held this fall, there are still a lot of considerations in play. It’s going to take some real coordinating between the Region XX schools to see if we can figure this out together,” she said.
With different states potentially having different restrictions in place, coordinating travel is one of the big focus areas at the moment.
“Traveling, particularly out of state, is definitely a concern for everyone and I know in the past our cross country teams have traveled out of state,” Harford CC Athletic Compliance and Student Athlete Success Manager Dimitrios Jelen-Joy said. “Athlete safety is the top priority and I think there are still a lot of things being worked out. Things are constantly changing ... its a much different situation than it was even a week ago.”
The NJCAA has a deadline of July 27 for colleges to notify the national office with its intentions in terms of athletic competition for the 2020-21 academic year. Should individual cross country programs, for example, decide not to continue with the fall season, they would have to make that decision in the next two weeks.
Considerations were given toward moving cross country to the spring, but Foley said concerns about overlap with indoor and outdoor track played a role in the decision to keep it in the fall. Cross country and Division III women’s tennis teams are permitted to start practicing Aug. 1.
Under the current plan, while there will be no competition, the other NJCAA fall sports teams are still permitted 60 consecutive calendar days for practice and scrimmages from Aug. 15 to Nov. 15. Whether each program uses those practice and scrimmage opportunities is up to each institution and the regulations in place in their respective states.
Official practice for the spring championship season is scheduled to start Jan. 11 for volleyball, March 1 for football, and March 15 for men’s and women’s soccer.
With overlap now between seasons, some institutions are going to have to get creative with field and court space.
“For us, we have plenty of outdoor field space … it’s the court space that will be the challenge,” Foley said. “We just have the one gym [at Howard CC], so scheduling out time between volleyball, both basketball teams and the classes that use the gym will be interesting.”