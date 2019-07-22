UMBC athletic director Tim Hall leaving after six years for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Tim Hall’s six-year tenure as athletic director at UMBC, highlighted by the men’s basketball team pulling off the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history in 2018 as well as the men’s soccer team reaching the semifinals of the 2015 NCAA tournament, ended Monday when Hall resigned to take a similar position at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
Hall, 48, also oversaw the move of the program from the Retriever Activities Center to the $85 million UMBC Event Center in early 2018.
“While Beth, the kids and I are excited to begin this new journey, we are also sad to be leaving UMBC and Baltimore,” Hall said in a statement released by UMBC. "So many people have been so good to us over the last six years; it is difficult to express how grateful we have been for this wonderful experience.
“I am so proud of what #RetrieverNation has been able to achieve over the past six years in every aspect of our program. I want to thank [UMBC president] Dr. [Freeman] Hrabowski and [vice president for student affairs] Dr. [Nancy] Young for giving me this opportunity and the athletics department staff for always keeping the welfare of our student-athletes as their primary mission.”
UMBC set a school record with four conference titles in 2018-19.
Hall’s move to hire the relatively unknown Ryan Odom from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne as the men’s basketball coach in 2016 was questioned by some local coaches who wanted to see the Retrievers add someone with ties to the area.
But Odom’s ability to quickly turn around the downtrodden program — culminating in the Retrievers becoming the first men’s No. 16 seed in NCAA tournament history to beat a No. 1 seed, Virginia — only served to help Hall’s reputation as a program builder himself.
Odom's program has set a school record with three consecutive 20-win seasons.
“Tim has played a central role in some historic UMBC moments,” Hrabowski said in a statement. “We are grateful for his many contributions to the UMBC community, and wish him and his family all the best in his new role.”
UMBC has also had success academically with its athletic teams. With 10 of 17 teams recording a collective 3.0 GPA, the overall GPA of its student-athletes in 2018-19 was 3.09, a fraction off the record-high 3.10 set the previous year.
Along with its success, UMBC athletics was not immune to controversy under Hall.
Last fall, three women with ties to UMBC joined a lawsuit against Baltimore County authorities, including UMBC and the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland, among others, that alleged systemic indifference to crimes of sexual violence and bias against women. One plaintiff, a former UMBC student, alleged that she was raped by four UMBC basketball players on campus in 2014, according to the suit, and another said she was assaulted by three UMBC baseball players at a home.
Two of the basketball players were later expelled, but Baltimore County detectives and the state’s attorney’s office determined there was not evidence that a crime had occurred.
In April, the three baseball players sued a woman who accused them of sexual assault for defamation, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and invasion of privacy.
Hall, who in 2017 was appointed president of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (ADA), a professional organization of Division I athletic directors whose programs do not have football teams, will take over on Aug. 5 a Southern Illinois-Edwardsville program with 16 sports — eight for men and eight for women — that play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
According to a release, UMBC will launch a national search to identify its next athletic director.