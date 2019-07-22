UMBC athletic director Tim Hall leaving after six years for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

Last fall, three women with ties to UMBC joined a lawsuit against Baltimore County authorities, including UMBC and the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland, among others, that alleged systemic indifference to crimes of sexual violence and bias against women. One plaintiff, a former UMBC student, alleged that she was raped by four UMBC basketball players on campus in 2014, according to the suit, and another said she was assaulted by three UMBC baseball players at a home.