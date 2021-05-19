‘This isn’t a first’: UMBC softball brings more confidence to NCAA tournament this time after winning America East crown

The UMBC softball team was happy just to be there when it made the NCAA tournament in 2019. That’s when pitcher Courtney Coppersmith threw back-to-back no-hitters in the America East tournament, helping the Retrievers win the title and an automatic bid into the NCAA postseason.
But two seasons ago, UMBC was matched against the No. 1 team in the tournament, Oklahoma, which scored a 12-0 five-inning victory when three Sooners combined to pitch a perfect game. The Retrievers did better the next day, but still fell to Notre Dame, 2-0.
But that was then, and this is now. The pandemic wiped out most of 2020′s season as well as the tournament, and the Retrievers won this year’s conference regular-season title and edged Stony Brook, 1-0, in last Saturday’s tournament championship. Coppersmith tossed a two-hitter, and now they’ve earned back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament, although their mindset is a bit different.
UMBC (25-11) will travel to Tucson and take on Arizona (36-13) on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the first round of the tournament to play in a double-elimination regional. Villanova and Ole Miss are the other teams in region. The Retrievers are not as nervous this time because they’ve been there and done that.
“I think it will be different because the first time, we weren’t very used to the nuances,” UMBC coach Chris Kuhlmeyer said. “There’s just a lot of factors that I tried to prepare them for. But you can’t really understand them until you experience it. This time around, from a mental standpoint, we know what the feel is to be on TV, to be on the big stage. This isn’t a first. It’s a second. I think our girls aren’t going to be intimidated.”
The Retrievers again will rely heavily on Coppersmith, a junior left-hander from York, Pennsylvania, with two more years of eligibility remaining. She went 19-2 this season with an 0.65 ERA with 233 strikeouts in 140 innings and was named the America East Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season (2019 was the other).
Coppersmith features a strong riser and other good pitches and has thrown six career no-hitters — one this year. She agreed that the 2019 NCAA experience taught her some lessons.
“It’s definitely like a [big] shock going out there,” she said. “I definitely think it was something that overwhelmed us. But we’ve done it before. My job is to go out and pitch and give it my all. At the end of the day, I can do my job the best that I possibly can. As long as I do my job, I know my [teammates] will do theirs.”
Coppersmith won three games in last week’s America East tournament, giving her a 7-0 career record there, but the Retrievers needed a lot from her because offense was not easy to come by as UMBC faced three all-conference pitchers.
UMBC did not get a hit in the title game until Sierra Pierce, a senior who also comes back next year, lined a single off the glove of the Stony Brook third baseman in the bottom of the sixth. That brought in Julia Keffler, who walked with two outs. She then stole second and Pierce drove her in with the team’s only hit.
“That was the biggest hit of my career,” said Pierce, UMBC’s RBI leader (23), who also was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player thanks to five RBIs in three games. “The key for us is just to continue to work as a team and keep all the moving parts working together. It’s always fun to make the NCAAs.”
The tournament should be especially fun for Maddie Daigneau, who hails from New River, Arizona, about two hours from Tucson. Members of her family have come to UMBC to see her play, but going to her home state will be something special.
Others who have helped her softball career, which finishes with this tournament before she moves to become a volunteer assistant coach at UMBC next year, also could be in attendance.
They’re even trying to work out a way to bring a family dog. That’s why playing in Tucson means so much to Daigneau.
“When I heard it, I started crying,” Daigneau said. “I was so happy. I think going into it, we’re just going to try and have fun. I think before we were so pressured. Now, I think it’s let just have fun, no matter what. If we relax, we’ll play better.”
Tucson Regional
Tucson, Arizona
No. 11 seed Arizona (36-13) vs. UMBC (25-11), Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN3
Villanova (36-13) vs. Ole Miss (34-20), Friday, 8 p.m., ESPNU