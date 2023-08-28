After 26 years as assistant to Pete Caringi Jr., Anthony Adams takes over as UMBC men’s soccer coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anthony Adams, who grew up in Dundalk and graduated from Calvert Hall, takes over the UMBC men's soccer program after serving as an assistant under longtime coach Pete Caringi Jr. (ART PITTMAN)

Following a legend isn’t easy. For new UMBC men’s soccer coach Anthony Adams, succeeding Pete Caringi Jr. is challenging — and inspiring.

“There will never be any more pressure than what I put on myself,” he said. “If there was no pressure, then what are we doing? I don’t want to wake up every day and be super comfortable. I think I embrace the pressure. That’s what makes the wins so much more rewarding and the losses so much tougher, but that’s why we do this.”

The Adams era began Thursday with a wild 4-3 win over host George Mason, as the Retrievers blew a 3-0 lead before converting a penalty kick in the 63rd minute. After 26 years as the top assistant under Caringi, who retired in January after his 32nd season at the helm, Adams — who grew up in Dundalk and graduated from Calvert Hall, as Caringi did — will get his first opportunity to lead an NCAA Division I program. His players say he is prepared. .

“He has great expectations for this season,” said senior striker Taylor Calheira, a Towson resident and Concordia Prep graduate. “Coach Pete just left, so he has some shoes to fill, but I think he’s ready to take the program onto his shoulders.”

Said graduate student defender Jordan Ehart, a Baltimore resident and Mount Saint Joseph graduate: “I don’t think it’s a big thing in everyone’s heads where people are thinking, ‘Oh, it’s his first year. Maybe he’s not sure about certain things.’ I think he’s really just confident, and I think we’re all confident in him as well.”

How UMBC fares in its first fall without Caringi since 1990 figures to be an ongoing storyline. Under the Baltimore native and All-American forward at the University of Baltimore, the program amassed a 320-204-81 record, advanced to the Final Four of the 2014 NCAA Tournament and captured four America East Tournament championships and three regular-season titles.

As long as his shadow is, the 68-year-old Caringi has refrained from visiting the team’s practices. He stood in the stands during Friday’s scrimmage against Christos FC, but talked briefly to a few players before leaving.

“I’ve tried to stay away as much as possible,” he said. “I just feel like I can’t be around as much because I don’t want to be that guy where they’re like, ‘Oh, there he is again. I thought he was retiring.’”

Caringi said he also wanted to give Adams space to run the team as he saw fit. Adams said few coaches are as thoughtful.

“I just think Pete is a professional, and I think that’s just the professional thing to do,” he said. “I think his absence allowed me to invoke my philosophy in the spring. He wants us to be successful.”

(ART PITTMAN)

Adams has already made some strategic shifts. After watching last year’s squad lead the America East in scoring but rank last in save percentage, earn only two shutouts in 18 games and go 2-4 in one-goal outcomes, he has emphasized organization and structure on the defensive end while trying to preserve much of the offense’s aggressiveness.

One might think the changes would irk assistant coach Pete Caringi III, who coordinated the offense for a majority of the nine seasons he spent on his father’s former staff. But he agreed with Adams that improving the defense was a priority.

“There’s probably been more practice this preseason on defending than there has been the last 32 years, but I think it’s needed with this group,” he said. “We still work with the offense and do all of those things, but I think we’re ahead with that. So if we can get everything else to catch up, everything will be settling in for us.”

Calheira and Ehart said the players have adopted Adams’ rationale behind the modifications.

“For me, I don’t question anything that he does or anything just because he’s a first-year coach,” Ehart said. “He has so much experience at UMBC and coaching club teams that everything he says, I really respect and think is right.”

Another difference between Adams and Caringi is more personality-driven. Both Calheira and Ehart said Caringi’s pregame pep talks took about 10 minutes, while Adams’ speeches have been more concise at about two to three minutes. The younger Caringi said his father was more emotional, and Adams is more analytical.

“It’s just a little bit different, but I think you can get the same result even with two different methods,” he said. “One is more detail-oriented and regimented with everything, and one is more of a people person and on the emotional side of things. But I think they both work.”

The Retrievers return Calheira, their two-time America East Striker of the Year; senior Hans Nesheim, a conference second-team defender; and Ehart, a four-year starter. While joking that he didn’t want to “jinx” the team, Caringi Jr. said he likes the squad’s potential.

“It really is a team that I personally think is loaded and can do really well,” he said. “I really do feel like they can go as far as they can go, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the championship.”

To do so, UMBC will have to navigate an America East field headlined by Vermont and New Hampshire, which are ranked Nos. 12th and 23rd, respectively, by the United Soccer Coaches. Still, Ehart acknowledged a sense of urgency for contending for the program’s first league championship since 2014.

“It’s not just that I want to win because it’s my last year or anything like that, but I want to leave a legacy with the team,” he said. “I want all of us to have this achievement.”

Calheira said the players also want to ensure no one questions Adams’ promotion.

“For Coach Adams, it would be amazing to win in his first year, to start off his program with a championship,” he said. “I feel like that’s anyone’s dream at the start of their job, but to do it for him would just be amazing.”

When informed of Calheira’s comments, Adams got choked up before returning the favor.

“We have a really high character group of guys that are selfless,” he said. “Those words, they mean a lot to me. I would say the opposite back to them, that I want to send them off as champions because of everything they’ve given to UMBC and the program.”

Home opener

Old Dominion at UMBC

Monday, 7 p.m.