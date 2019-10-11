“I would say that if I didn’t have Fay last year, I would die,” said Tomaševic, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Užice, Serbia. “I would be so sad because last year was my first year here, and so we went through everything together. Even though she had a [season-ending ACL] injury, she was still there off the court for me. So the biggest support was her. I’m grateful that Fay is here.”