Towson's Tom Flacco helps baseball team to walk-off win — by stealing home

Probably the most exciting way to end a baseball game is with a walk-off. But how often do you see a walk-off steal of home?

Towson’s baseball team did just that Saturday in sealing a victory over Delaware 2-1 in the 10th inning of the first game of a doubleheader. And the stolen base came from none other than right fielder Tom Flacco, the university football team’s quarterback (and the brother of former Raven quarterback Joe).

In the 10th inning, Flacco had a lead-off walk, stole second and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt, according to the university’s game summary. After Delaware walked two batters intentionally, Flacco stole home on a ball in the dirt to the first-base side of home plate.

Towson went on to win the second game of the doubleheader as well, 10-8.

Flacco, who won accolades during the football season including CAA Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, is batting .202 with 6 RBIs, 14 runs and 10 stolen bases in 27 games started.