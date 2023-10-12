All in the family: TaKenya Stafford continuing athletic legacy with Coppin State volleyball

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Coppin State sophomore outside hitter TaKenya Stafford, an Eastern Illinois transfer, is the latest family member to achieve athletic stardom. (Courtesy of Coppin State)

Growing up with five siblings helped TaKenya Stafford, a sophomore outside hitter for Coppin State volleyball, get accustomed to large crowds. There was rarely a dull moment — or maybe even some serenity — at the family’s home in Los Angeles, but that was fine.

“It was more fun than anything,” said the 20-year-old Stafford, who is bookended by Anthony, 34 years old; Imani, 29; Torrey, 18; Kevin Jr., 6; and Kamari, 4. “It was good because there was more excitement. I think it was something to look forward to.”

Looking forward has become a theme this fall for the 5-foot-11 Stafford. In her first season with the Eagles after transferring from Eastern Illinois, she leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in total kills (234) and ranks second in kills per set (3.5), eighth in total digs (173) and 10th in digs per set (2.6).

With 6-foot graduate student middle hitter Ammaarah Williams sitting out the last six matches because of a potential season-ending ankle injury, Stafford has emerged as an integral piece for Coppin State (16-3, 6-0 MEAC) in its pursuit of its third regular-season title in the last four years and first tournament championship.

“T.K. does a lot,” coach Tim Walsh said, referring to Stafford by her nickname. “Being a 6-rotation player, you’re constantly in every play. So the team already has her as their anchor. So now we have to do a better job of other people rising to the occasion and spreading the ball and doing their job.”

Stafford’s prowess on the volleyball court isn’t stunning considering her family’s roots. Her older sister is Imani McGee-Stafford, who starred as a 6-7 center at Texas, was selected by the Chicago Sky with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 WNBA draft and currently plays for the Perth Lynx of the Women’s National Basketball League. Younger sister Torrey is a 6-2 freshman outside hitter at Pittsburgh who is the first Panthers player to earn a position on the Team USA youth national team when she contributed to the 2022 U-19 team capturing the gold medal at the Pan American Cup.

Parents Toykia Brigham and Kevin Stafford played basketball with the latter dabbling in the sport on the college level. An aunt, Trisha Stafford-Odom, played for the WNBA’s Houston Comets (2001) and Miami Sol (2002) and was the head coach at North Carolina Central for six seasons.

Brigham, who also played softball through high school, credited the family’s athleticism to her father Noel Foucher, who played baseball at Grambling State from 1966 to 1970. He also was a cornerback, a point guard, a sprinter and a second baseman at St. Augustine in New Orleans and earned All-State honors in all four sports in his senior year.

In the first 15 years of St. Aug athletics, our teams competed in the LIALO (Louisiana Interscholastic Athletic and... Posted by St. Augustine High School on Thursday, February 27, 2020

“I didn’t think about it as a kid, but when I began to play other sports, I was like, ‘Wow, I picked this up pretty fast,’” TaKenya said. “I just think it’s great that we’ve all gotten that gene.”

Despite their parents’ and sister’s background in basketball, TaKenya and Torrey fell in love with volleyball after attending a godsister’s high school match. That they play similar positions further fueled their passion for the sport and led to countless Pepper drills outside the house.

“If I was doing bad and messed up, she would say, ‘Torrey, I’m going inside if you don’t get this right!’” Torrey recalled. “My mom would be like, ‘TaKenya, stay outside and play with her!’ But it created an environment where I had somebody to look up to, and I still look up to her to this day.”

Brigham, who has since divorced TaKenya’s father and has remarried, said she never had to remind the girls to practice volleyball.

“After their games, they watched the boys play. They would go to their rooms, and they would watch games on their computers to really see, ‘OK, where can I enhance my skills?’” she said. “So I really admired that about the both of them, and I encouraged that.”

TaKenya Stafford, left, and sister Torrey Stafford, right, have grown into standout college volleyball players. “We’ve always supported each other in every aspect,” TaKenya said of her relationship with Torrey. (Courtesy of Toykia Brigham)

TaKenya chose to play for Eastern Illinois over San Diego State and UC-Riverside. But after describing an environment that “wasn’t really ideal,” she entered the transfer portal and selected Coppin State over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and North Carolina Central.

“It’s been really smooth for me,” she said of her transition to the Eagles. “I think I’ve jelled with the girls easily. I haven’t had any problems.”

Walsh, the Coppin State coach, said TaKenya has provided some stability to a roster that graduated four-time All-MEAC first-team outside hitter Miajavon Coleman.

“She brings a sense of assurance to the team,” he said. “She kind of came in trying to fill the void with Miajavon graduating, and that’s a big void. She was an impact player, and TaKenya has come in and done a great job.”

Sept. 25 was a banner day for the Stafford family. TaKenya was named the MEAC Player of the Week after totaling 39 kills and 24 digs in the Eagles’ wins against Delaware State and UMES, and Torrey picked up her second straight Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week honor after compiling 40 kills, 14 digs and five blocks in the Panthers’ victories over UMBC, Duke and North Carolina.

Congrats to TaKenya Stafford & Ashley Roman on earning @MEACSports Volleyball Weekly Awards. Stafford was named Player of the Week while Roman shared Defensive Player honors!@Coppin_VB #AyeCoppinhttps://t.co/cSudkWoV6T — Coppin Sports (@coppinsports) September 25, 2023

Congrats to Torrey Stafford from @Pitt_VB for being named ACC Freshman of the Week (again)‼️ pic.twitter.com/HmyRoRRobA — Pitt Panthers (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) September 25, 2023

“We’ve always supported each other in every aspect,” TaKenya said of her relationship with Torrey. “We’re both great players in our own ways. I’m excited for what she’s doing at Pitt. She’s doing really well.”

Said Torrey: “She’s my best friend. … I feel like we’re both blessed to be in the positions that we are right now, playing at a high level in volleyball and being successful.”

Taking it all in is Brigham and her husband Ethan, both of whom traveled to Pittsburgh to watch Torrey and the Panthers host Georgia Tech on Friday and then to Baltimore to watch TaKenya and Coppin State host Howard on Sunday.

“I think they’re both in a good place, and they just cheer each other on,” she said. “I’m just happy where both of them are. I’m so very proud of them.”

Coppin State at Morgan State

Friday, 6 p.m.