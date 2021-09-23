Syracuse, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference agree to 10-year partnership on and off field

Syracuse has had an array of Black football players who excelled while coping with the endemic racism of American society. The list includes Wilmeth Sidat-Singh, a quarterback and the first star Black athlete at the school in the 1930s; Bernie Custis, who quarterbacked the Orange from 1948-50 and became the first Black professional quarterback in the modern era, playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League; Jim Brown, regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, who starred at Syracuse in the mid-1950s and has been praised for his leadership in the African-American community; and former Orange tailback Ernie Davis, the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy (1961).