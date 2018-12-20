State basketball roundup (Dec. 20): UMBC women end 5-game losing streak

Junior Te'yJah Oliver scored a season-high 25 points and visiting UMBC women's basketball ended a five-game losing streak with a 73-68 victory over Morgan State Thursday night. Freshman Kayla Jackson had a career-high 16 points.

The Retrievers improved to 7-5, while the Bears fell to 1-12.

After trailing by as many as 17 points, Morgan State cut the defict to three points with 25 seconds left but could not take the lead.

West Virginia 90, Towson 43: Katrina Pardee scored a game-high 28 points and the host Mountaineers (8-2) cruised past the Tigers (5-5). Kionna Jeter had 13 points for Towson. West Virginia opened with a 25-8 run.

UMES 86, Mount St. Mary's 73: The visiting Hawks (3-8) used a 20-10 run in the second quarter to pull away. The Mount (5-5) lost its second straight.

UAB 86, Coppin State 61: Jalynda Salley had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the Eagles (0-11) fell to the Blazers (10-1) in the second round of the Florida Gulf Coast Classic. UAB went on a 10-4 run to start the fourth quarter.

Men

Winthrop 88, UMES 74: Kyle Zunic scored 10 of his career-high 21 points in the first half when the Eagles built a 19-point lead for the host Eagles (6-4).

Zunic had four 3-pointers as Winthrop second nationally in 3-point field goals per game at 13.4, made 14 of 38 from distance. The Australian sophomore also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Josh Ferguson and Bjorn Broman added three 3s and 15 points apiece and Nych Smith scored 12 points and had six assists.