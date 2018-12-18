State basketball roundup (Dec. 18): Mount St. Mary's men earn second win of season

Malik Jefferson had 12 points and a career-high and school-single-game record 20 rebounds to help visiting Mount St. Mary's hold on to win, 56-55, over American in men's basketball on Tuesday night.

Jefferson's putback put the Mount (2-9) up 56-53 with 42 seconds left. The Eagles (5-4) had a chance to win, but the last-chance runner missed.

Mount. St. Mary's led 29-22 at the half. The win marked back-to-back victories after downing Division III Wilson, 74-59, Saturday.

Women

West Virginia 72, Morgan State 37: The host Mountaineers (7-2) opened with a 22-6 run and routed the Bears (1-11).

— Baltimore Sun staff