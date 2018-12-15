State basketball roundup (Dec. 15): Mount St. Mary's men secure first triumph

Jalen Gibbs set career highs with 30 points and 6-of-12 3-point shooting and host Mount St. Mary's men's basketball used a big second-half run to beat Division III Wilson College 74-59 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Vado Morse added 14 points and Omar Habwe had seven rebounds, five steals and a career-high five assists for the Mountaineers (1-9), who shot 46 percent and scored 25 points off 18 turnovers by the Phoenix.

Rashaan Bean scored eight in Wilson's opening 17-11 run and the Phoenix led by as many as seven before Habwe's go-ahead free throw put the Mountaineers up 22-21. Wilson closed to 33-31 on Keion Adams' back-to-back 3s, but Dee Barnes hit a jumper for a 35-33 Mountaineers' halftime lead.

The Phoenix scored seven straight and led 48-46 on Ian Hess' layup, but Gibbs scored a go-ahead 3 and the Mountaineers pulled away with a 23-8 run for a 66-54 lead with 3:55 left. Damian Chong Qui's 3 with 2:46 left gave Mount St. Mary's a 16-point lead and Wilson got no closer than 13 from there. Adams scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Zachary Powell added 14 points and Bean scored 10 for the Phoenix.

Pittsburgh 78, UMES 43: Senior guard Jared Wilson-Frame recorded his first double-double of the season and the host Panthers (8-3) rolled past the Hawks (1-10). Coming off the bench, Wilson-Frame had 11 points and was 3 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line. He also led the Panthers with 11 rebounds. Point guard Xavier Johnson led the Panthers with 12 points.

In total, Pitt outscored the Hawks, 41-1 off the bench. Forward Terrell Brown also broke into double figures with 10 points off the bench.

The under-manned Hawks only dressed nine players for the game and that number was whittled when reserve guard Gabriel Gyamfi fouled out early in the second half.

Not only did UMES not have the number of bodies, they were out-classed in size, as well, with just two 6-foot-7 forwards in A.J. Cheesman and Tyler Jones and no one taller. The Panthers handily won the battle on the boards, 51-29 and outscored the Hawks in the paint, 36-24.

Jones led UMES with 16 points before he fouled out late. Cheesman also finished with 16 points.

Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson gets excited against visiting Lehigh at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson gets excited against visiting Lehigh at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Women

Niagara 71, Coppin State 69: The visiting Eagles (0-9) went on a 10-0 run to tie the game twice in the closing two minutes, but Adila Gathers made the go-ahead basket with five seconds left for the Purple Eagles (3-6).

Niagara led 67-57 with six minutes to go and Coppin State started the final run with 4:50 left. Chance Graham, who finished with a game-high 31 points, scored six of the 10 points. Brooke Fields (Institute of Notre Dame) tied the game twice at 1:59 (67-all) and 29 seconds (69-69) for the Eagles.

Michigan 70, Morgan State 47: The host Wolverines (8-3) went on a 13-0 run in the first quarter and never trailed the Bears (1-10) again. Michigan trailed 9-7 midway through the first quarter. Deja Church and Naz Hillmon each had 17 points and Hillmon added 11 rebounds to her totals.

Morgan State had three players score 12 points: Jihayah Chavis, Adre'onia Coleman (St. Frances) and Ashia AMcCalla.