State basketball roundup (Dec. 8): Brianna Fraser provides lift for Terps women in win over James Madison

Maryland coach Brenda Frese says Brianna Fraser can come off the bench and take her team to another level.

The senior forward rewarded her coach's confidence by delivering one of her best games.

Fraser tied a career high with 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading the No. 7 Terps past visiting James Madison 87-63 on Saturday.

"I think that's the best game of her career that she played today," Frese said. "I'm excited about what's going to follow. I just want her to understand how valuable she is and how she makes us better."

Kaila Charles also had 24 points with nine rebounds for the Terrapins (9-0), who never trailed in the game. Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.

The Terps' front court was dominant, outscoring James Madison 42-22 in the paint.

Kamiah Smalls finished with 18 points and has led the Dukes (6-2) in scoring seven times this season. Freshman guard Madison Green scored in double figures for the first time, finishing with 17 points.

"We're trying to test ourselves," James Madison coach Sean O'Regan said. "We don't come in here, and this is no disrespect to Maryland, to give it the old college try. We come in here to win."

Ohio 87, Coppin State 62: Brooke Fields (Institute of Notre Dame) had a game-high 26 points, but the visiting Eagles (0-7) fell to the Bobcats (8-0). Ohio has started a season with eight-straight wins for the first time since 1985-86 season.

Wake Forest 78, UMES 67: Keyera Eaton had a game-high 24 points, but the Hawks (2-7) fell to the host Demon Deacons (5-4). Wake Forest has won three-in-a-row and UMES has lost three-in-a-row.

Men

UMBC 91, Drexel 76: K.J. Jackson scored 21 of his season-high 31 points in the second half and the Retrievers (6-4) came from eight points down at the half to cruise past the host Dragons (5-5).

The Retrievers shot 60 percent from the field in their last game, a win at Coppin State. Against the Dragons they shot 60.3 percent from the field for the game (35 of 58). Jackson got to the basket for eight layups in the second half.

Loyola Maryland 83, Binghamton 65: Andrew Kostecka scored 13 points, all five starters joined him in double figures and the visiting Greyhounds (4-6) Loyola shot with deadeye accuracy to defeat the Bearcats (3-6).

Chuck Champion and KaVaughn Scott scored 12 points each for Loyola, Brent Holcombe added 11, Isaiah Hart 10 and the Greyhounds shot 55 percent from the floor — nearly 60 percent in the second half — and outrebounded Binghamton 38-26.

Lehigh 85, Mount St. Mary's 78: Kyle Leufroy scored 21 points, took a charge in the final seconds and the visiting Mountain Hawks (6-3) held off a furious comeback to defeat the Mount (0-9).

James Karnik scored 15 for the Mountain Hawks. Pat Andree added 13 points and Lance Tejada 11.

Lehigh built a 26-point lead but Mount St. Mary's sliced that down to five, 73-68, with 2:41 remaining. Leufroy, who was a perfect 12-for-12 shooting at the line, made eight free throws in the final minutes.