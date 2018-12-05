State basketball roundup (Dec. 5): Kiernan, Davis help Midshipmen halt three-game losing skid

George Kiernan and Cam Davis each scored 13 points and the Navy men's basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with an 80-65 win over host Delaware on Wednesday night.

Hasan Abdullah made an early 3-pointer and Navy (3-5) had a 7-2 lead. Delaware (7-3) responded with a 12-6 run and led by a point after Ithiel Horton's 3 with 12:23 before intermission. Following another Horton 3, Kiernan made a pair of free throws, the Midshipmen led 23-22 and never trailed again. Delaware used a 7-0 run to tie it at 33 after halftime before Kiernan made 3-point play, followed with a 3 and then a layup.

Morgan State 74, Binghamton 68: Jordan Little scored 14 points and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. each scored 14 points and the host Bears (3-5) used a second-half comeback to beat the Bearcats (3-6).

Binghamton led 44-28 at halftime and extended the margin to 20 points early in the second half before Morgan State mounted its rally. The Bears outscored Binghamton 30-8 in a 12-minute span and took a 58-56 lead with a pair for free throws by Jordan with 6:42 left.

Drexel 95, Loyola Maryland 86: Trevor John hit 7 of 9 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and hot-shooting Dragons (5-4) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-6).

Andrew Kostecka scored 16 points for Loyola, which shot 18 of 27 with 6 of 11 3-pointers to lead 48-43 at the half.

Richmond 82, Coppin State 47: Jacob Gilyard had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Grant Golden had a double-double to help the host Spiders (4-5) beat the Eagles (0-10).

George Washington 68, Towson 64: Terry Nolan Jr. scored nine of his 24 points in the final five minutes to help the host Colonials (2-7) beat the Tigers (2-6).

George Washington broke a two-game skid and has beaten Towson 10 of 11 times in the series that dates to 1978.

St. John's 85, Mount St. Mary's 71: Marvin Clark II made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Mustapha Heron added 17 points and undefeated Red Storm (8-0) held off the Mount (0-8).

It's the first time St. John's has been 8-0 since the 1990-91 season.

Women

No. 15 Syracuse 96, UMES 51: The visiting Hawks (2-6) early lead evaporated when the Orange (8-2) went on a 31-7 run in the second quarter.