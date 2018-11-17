State basketball roundup (Nov. 17): Towson men take tumble in Bahamas

Freshman Jaylen Sebree scored a career-high 21 points, including a go-ahead free throw, Jailyn Ingram added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Florida Atlantic beat Towson , 85-71, on Saturday in an Islands of the Bahamas Showcase matchup in Freeport, Bahamas.

Anthony Adger scored 13 points, Xavian Stapleton added 10 and Michael Forrest had five assists for the Owls (3-1), who shot 52 percent to the Tigers' 48 percent and made 13 of 18 3-pointers, led by Sebree's three.

Sebree broke open a back-and-forth game and broke a 35-all tie with a free throw with 2:17 to go in the first half and the Owls led 40-35 at halftime.

Sebree's jumper capped a 9-0 run and FAU pulled ahead 60-45 midway through the second half and the Owls led 80-64 on Ingram's 3-pointer with 3:16 to play.

Sebree grabbed six rebounds for FAU, who faces Incarnate Word on Sunday. Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 14 points, Nakye Sanders added 11 on 5-of-5 shooting and Tobias Howard and Jordan McNeil scored 10 apiece for the Tigers (1-3), who next face North Dakota State.

North Texas 68, UMES 34: The host Mean Green (6-0) outscored the Hawks (0-5), 38-13, in the second half. Ryan Andino had 11 points for UMES. North Texas' Zachary Simmons led all scorers with 17 points.

Women

UMES 88, Cheyney (Pa.) 39: The host Hawks (1-4) opend with a 29-15 run and beat the NCAA Division II Wolves (0-4). UMES was led by four players in double-digit scoring: Bairesha Gill-Miles (14), Keyera Eaton (11), Ksenia Popovich (10) and Dominique Walker (10, Harford CC).

Rider 85, Mount St. Mary's 67: Stella Johnson had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the host Broncs (1-3) over the Mount (1-3). Rider built a 39-26 lead in the first half. Daly Sullivan led Mount St. Mary's with 20 points.

Stella Johnson went 14-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point territory, while also adding six steals during her career performance. Amari Johnson registered 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go along with seven rebounds to help pace the Broncs.

Rider shot 60.7 percent as a team and registered a 10-for-21 (.476) mark from 3-point range, while the Mount posted a 44.1-percent from the field and also went 10-of-21 (.476) from 3-point range.

William & Mary 65, Loyola Maryland 49:Alexis Gray had a game-high 14 points, but the host Greyhounds (0-4) fell behind early and couldn't recover. The Tribe improved to 2-1. William & Mary scored the first five points of the game during a 16-9 run.

Loyola will next face Boston College at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Saint Joseph's Hawk Classic.

Niagara 67, Morgan State 57: The Purple Eagles (1-4) jumped out to a 32-19 lead in the first half and beat the Bears (1-4) in a Preseason WNIT game at S.F. Austin. Adre'onia Coleman scored 20 points for Morgan State.