State basketball roundup (March 6): Taleah Dixon lifts Loyola Maryland women past Boston University

Freshman Taleah Dixon (McDonogh) scored a game-high 20 points to lead Loyola Maryland to a 59-55 regular-season ending victory over host Boston University Wednesday in women's college basketball.

The Greyhounds improved to 6-23, 5-13 Patriot and the Terriers fell to 15-12, 11-6.

Boston U. trailed 19-13 after the first quarter, but put together a 22-18 run in the second quarter. Loyola outscored the Terriers, 22-20 in the second half.

The Greyhounds host Navy at 2 p.m. Saturday.

American 69, Navy 44: Jennifer Coleman had a game-high 25 points, but the visiting Mids (10-18, 5-13 Patriot) fell to the Eagles (20-9, 16-2). American jumped out to a 32-20 lead in the first half.

The Eagles were led by Cecily Carl (20 points), Kaitlyn Marenyi (13 points) and Emily Fisher (10 points).

