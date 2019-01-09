State basketball roundup (Jan. 9): UMBC upended in overtime by Hartford

Men

Hartford 66, UMBC 64, OT: George Blagojevic scored Hartford's first six points in overtime, J.R. Lynch added a free throw, each scored 16.

Travis Weatherington scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and John Carroll added 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Hawks (8-8, 1-0 America East Conference ), who eked out their second straight overtime win.

Trailing by two, the Retrievers (9-8, 1-1) missed their last four shots in the final two minutes of overtime, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Ricky Council's try with one second left was just off the mark.

K.J. Jackson's 30-footer at the end of regulation for UMBC bounced off the front of the rim, leaving the score tied at 59.

Joe Sherburne scored 17 to lead UMBC before fouling out with five seconds left in OT.

Cornell 86, Towson 74: Matt Morgan hit a school-record nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 38 points to help the visiting Big Red (8-8) beat the Tigers (5-12), their fourth straight loss.

Morgan became the sixth player in Ivy League history to score at least 2,000 career points.

The senior guard also set a school record for career free throws with 438, breaking Louis Jordan's 60-year-old mark of 435, and is just five points shy of Ryan Whitman's school-record 2,028 points.

Josh Warren scored 18 points and Jimmy Boeheim added 14 for the Big Red (8-8), which shot 53 percent and made 13 of 30 (43 percent) from behind the arc. Steven Julian grabbed 11 rebounds.

Cornell trailed by as many as eight until Morgan hit three straight 3s amid a 14-2 run to close the first half and give the Big Red a 40-33 lead. Morgan hit three more 3's during a 19-4 run and Cornell led by 22 early in the second half. Towson got no closer than 11 from there. Tobias Howard led five Towson (5-12) players in double figures with 15 points.

American 71, Navy 63: Sa'eed Nelson scored 25 points and made 11 of 12 free throws and the host Eagles (8-6, 2-1 Patriot) held off the Mids (5-9, 2-1).

Mark Gasperini and Larry Motuzis added 12 points apiece for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League), who shot 51 percent and made 16 of 19 free throws.

Navy closed to 43-41 on a 13-2 run capped by George Kiernan's layup and his jumper made it at 47-all with 8:43 to play. Gasperini scored six straight and American led 62-56 on Motuzis' dunk with a minute left and Nelson made 6 of 6 from the stripe in the final 43 seconds.

American pulled away on an 11-2 run and led 32-26 at halftime on Gasperini's layup. Kiernan scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Navy (5-9, 2-1). Evan Wieck added 16, Cam Davis 13 and Hasan Abdullah had 10 points with five assists.

Lafayette 85, Loyola Maryland 70: KaVaughn Scott eclipsed his previous career-high by seven points, scoring a game-best 21, but Lafayette made 11 of 20 from behind the 3-point line.

Women

Boston U. 64, Loyola Maryland 62, OT: Payton Hauck scored five of her team's six points in overtime, including the game-winner with 51 seconds left, as the visiting Terriers (7-6, 3-0 Patriot League) outlasted the Greyhounds (1-13, 0-3).

Loyola trailed by 22 points early in the third quarter and outscored Boston U., 40-23, in the second half to force overtime. Isabella Therien had a game-high 21 points and Stephanie Karcz had 12 points and a game-high 20 rebounds for the Greyhounds.

Hartford 66, UMBC 52:Janee'a Summer scored 19 points in third-straight loss by the host Retrievers (7-8, 0-2 America East).