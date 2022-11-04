They formed a bond with Bel Air volleyball. Now they’ll face each other for a conference title.

Saturday’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament volleyball championship will pit reigning titlist Eastern against eight-time champion Stevenson. It will also pit a pair of Bel Air graduates on opposite sides of the net.

Freshman right side Lexi Couch and the Eagles (22-5 overall) will try to retain the crown they captured last season against junior setter Olivia Simon and the Mustangs (25-4). But both Simon and Couch insisted that their friendship won’t change no matter the outcome.

“I’m really proud that Lexi and I get to represent Bel Air and our hometown by being part of two of the best teams,” said Simon, who grew up in Bel Air. “It’s really cool just to see our friendship go beyond high school.”

Added Couch, whose family lives in Forest Hill: “We both want to win, but at the same time, I know that I would be incredibly excited for her if her team won the MAC championship. So I don’t think there’s any awkwardness at all. We’re still friends on and off the court.”

Simon and Couch knew Saturday’s match was a possibility. Eastern captured the regular-season crown and earned the top seed in the league tournament, while Stevenson is the No. 2 seed.

In fact, both players expected this pairing once Couch chose the Eagles over Penn State Harrisburg, putting herself in the same conference as Simon.

“That was one of the reasons why I chose to go to Eastern,” Couch said. “I was like, ‘How cool would it be for me and Olivia to play against each other in the championship?’ … I think that just made the concept of coming here a lot more fun for me.”

Olivia Simon, left, and Lexi Couch were volleyball teammates at Bel Air. On Saturday, they will be opponents when Simon and Stevenson clash with Couch and Eastern for the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament championship. (handout)

Simon will not play Saturday as she continues to recover from a torn ACL in her left knee suffered in April. But she said her absence from the floor won’t diminish the urge to help prepare the Mustangs for the title game.

Couch, who has compiled 37 kills, 13 blocks and 12 digs, said Simon’s absence is bittersweet.

“It doesn’t necessarily make it easier to see her on the sideline. It actually makes it a little bit harder because I know that she’s injured, and I know what injuries are like,” Couch said. “I know I would love to see her on the floor playing, and I’m sure she would as well.”

Their fathers also insist that Saturday’s match will not be awkward for them. David Simon has been the head coach of the Bel Air volleyball program for the past three seasons, and Chris Couch has been the assistant coach the past two years.

Simon said his first meeting with Lexi Couch when she was a freshman in 2018 was memorable.

“Lexi immediately told me that she wanted to play varsity, and I said, ‘OK, we’ll see,’” said Simon, who was an assistant coach at the time. “I had never had a freshman be that bold before. I said, ‘Where are your parents?’ And then when I saw her father’s height [Chris Couch is 6-foot-8], I said, ‘OK, it might be a possibility.’”

The families grew closer as both girls joined the Brandywine Volleyball Club in Delaware. Chris Couch credited Olivia Simon with tutoring Lexi Couch.

“Liv was a junior on that team, and Lexi was a freshman, and Olivia always made sure she was doing all right,” Couch said. “She was really just a great mentor for her.”

Lexi Couch described the fathers’ relationship as a “bromance.”

David Simon, right, has been the head coach of the Bel Air volleyball program for the past three seasons, and Chris Couch has been the assistant coach the past two years. Their daughters will face each other Saturday for the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament title. (Courtesy of Dave Simon)

“This is the first time their daughters are going against each other because me and Liv have always played together on the same team,” she said. “So I think it’s kind of humorous.”

David Simon missed the regular-season meeting between Stevenson and Eastern, which the latter won in five sets on Oct. 25, because Bel Air had a match that same night. He encouraged Chris Couch to attend.

On Saturday, both families will be at Eastern’s The Nest in St. Davids, Pennsylvania. Simon is planning to bring his wife Dana and daughter Sophia, while Couch will attend with his parents, Don and Karen Couch, and his father-in-law, Donn Lorhammer.

Both fathers said they will hug each other before the match and have entertained the idea of sitting next to each other in the middle of the stands. They agreed that the families’ relationships will not change even after the outcome. They even have a friendly wager: Whoever loses owes the other one a cheesesteak from their favorite postgame stop at Looney’s Pub, just across the street from the high school.

“I know the girls have a good perspective on life,” David Simon said. “I think both families have shown their kids that in the end, what really matters is our friendships. In the end, it will probably end with a few texts between the girls and a few texts between the dads either consoling or congratulating the other.”

The winner of Saturday’s match will earn the MAC Commonwealth’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament, while the loser will have to wait to see if it will qualify via an at-large berth. Last season, Stevenson was granted an at-large spot before dropping a four-set decision to Clarkson in the first round.

Simon pointed out that either she or Couch will be MAC Commonwealth Tournament winners for the first time in their careers.

“For both of us, it would be a really big accomplishment,” she said. “Either way, I’d be really happy for her or really excited for myself. I know there’s going to be a big embrace at the end of the game and nothing but kind words.”

MAC Commonwealth Championship

Stevenson at Eastern

St. Davids, Pennsylvania

Saturday, 3 p.m.