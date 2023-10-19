Once faced with the possibility of having her colon removed, Johns Hopkins field hockey’s Siena Urbanski is thriving

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two years after a 20-day hospital stay and facing the possibility of having her colon removed while dealing with ulcerative colitis, Siena Urbanski, center, is thriving as No. 3 Johns Hopkins field hockey's top scorer. (David Peisner)

If the stars align correctly, Siena Urbanski and Johns Hopkins field hockey will compete for an NCAA Division III championship next month. Then the senior forward will graduate in December with a bachelor’s in chemistry and begin applying to schools with physician assistant programs.

In some ways, the 21-year-old Urbanski has already won.

Advertisement

Two years ago, a bout with ulcerative colitis and a life-threatening infection in her small intestine hospitalized Urbanski for 20 days. Faced with the possibility of undergoing surgery to remove her colon, she has instead recovered thanks to medicine and has not had a recurrence since October 2021.

Urbanski said she is thankful for reaching this stage of health in her life.

Advertisement

“I try not to think about the severity of everything that happened too much, but at the same time, that does not happen to the average person,” she said. “Just to be able to come back to field hockey and get out on the field was amazing.”

Urbanski’s presence has been important. She leads the team in points (22) and goals (eight) and is tied for first in assists (six) as the Blue Jays are 13-1 overall, 7-0 in the Centennial Conference and ranked No. 3 in the most recent National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll.

Urbanski’s return has been embraced by her teammates, her coaches, and especially her family.

“I’m so proud of her,” her mother, Diana Urbanski, said. “Just happy to see her out there.”

For the first 19 years of life, Urbanski was the picture of fitness. She spent all four years in her high school in Pennsylvania playing field hockey in the fall and running track in the winter and spring. Recruited by Providence College and Wesleyan University, she chose Johns Hopkins for its academic reputation.

As a freshman in 2019, Urbanski played 20 games, started twice, and tallied two goals and one assist. When the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign, she continued to prepare for the 2021 season.

“I try not to think about the severity of everything that happened too much, but at the same time, that does not happen to the average person,” Johns Hopkins senior Siena Urbanski said of her battle with ulcerative colitis. “Just to be able to come back to field hockey and get out on the field was amazing.” (James T)

In April 2021, Urbanski noticed blood in her stool. Abdominal pain and frequent trips to the bathroom followed, and she was diagnosed the following month with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that has afflicted 1 million Americans so far in 2023, according to Dr. Jasmine Barrow, a gastroenterologist at MedStar Endoscopy Center in Lutherville.

Although Urbanski and her mother said there is no family history of ulcerative colitis, Dr. Barrow said patients usually have a genetic predisposition. She said ulcerative colitis can be triggered by factors such as stress, antibiotics, gastrointestinal infections and even pregnancy.

Advertisement

Medicine helped Urbanski manage her case, but symptoms worsened. In early September, she was making 10 trips to the bathroom per night, wracked by more intense waves of abdominal pain and vomiting most of the food she consumed.

“When it was at its worst, I was tired all the time, I was dreading going to field hockey, I didn’t want to hang out with my friends,” she said. “I just wanted to lay down all the time.”

On Sept. 9, Diana Urbanski and her husband Brian watched their daughter play against Salisbury and noticed her shoulder blades and upper spine sticking out of her back. When Siena told her mother she threw up a dinner of scrambled eggs, her parents took her to Johns Hopkins University Hospital two days later.

At the hospital, Siena was diagnosed with a Clostridioides difficile (more commonly known as C. diff) infection. Doctors put her on antibiotics and steroids to ensure she did not incur a staph infection, which has a mortality rate between 20 to 30%.

Urbanski, who weighed 119 pounds in the preseason, weighed 103 pounds at the hospital. Because she was in the hospital’s gastrointestinal wing where infections can spread, she was quarantined, which caused more muscle atrophy.

After 12 days, Urbanski was discharged and returned to her parents’ home in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, for eight days. When bloodwork revealed that her hemoglobin levels were low, she returned to Johns Hopkins where doctors broached the idea of removing her colon.

Advertisement

That process involves three operations over a yearlong period. After the first procedure, patients have to carry a colostomy bag. By the third surgery, doctors can attach the small intestine directly to the rectum or fashion an internal pouch.

Siena Urbanski said discussion of removing her colon prompted her second emotional episode while at the hospital. The first time occurred when she weighed 103 pounds.

“I just laid in my bed and cried because I was like, ‘This is insane,’” she said.

The surgical option stunned Diana Urbanski.

“Here was a perfectly healthy kid without any problems, and all of a sudden, we’re talking about removing a colon and changing her life forever?” she said. “It was heartbreaking.”

“I am essentially back to normal,” Siena Urbanski said. “Looking back, I’m like, ‘Wow, that was a crazy course of events.’” (David Peisner)

Siena Urbanski avoided surgery when her body responded to infliximab, an immunosuppressant that binds to and neutralizes the proteins that cause autoimmune diseases such as ulcerative colitis. Since then and under a six-week rotation of an injection that takes 2 1/2 hours, Urbanski has not had a recurrence.

Advertisement

“I am essentially back to normal,” she said. “Looking back, I’m like, ‘Wow, that was a crazy course of events.’”

Last fall, Urbanski led the Blue Jays in goals (14) and ranked second in points (33) while helping them reach the NCAA Division III title game for the second year in a row. Coach Jane Wells said Urbanski quickly rebuilt her body and regained her conditioning.

“That’s Siena,” she said. “She’s still getting infusions every six weeks and hardly mentions it. She’s looking strong and healthy and playing well.”

Since being diagnosed, Siena Urbanski said she has met other young people who are battling ulcerative colitis. She said their support has helped her be candid about her condition.

Wells said Urbanski will be critical toward Johns Hopkins’ bid to unravel No. 1 Middlebury’s run of five straight national championships. Urbanski said she is enjoying her role.

“Our team has already been so successful in the past, and it’s so fun to be a part of that I can’t even complain,” she said. “We are one of the top teams in the country in field hockey, and it just does feel so amazing to be a part of it.”

Advertisement

No. 3 Johns Hopkins at No. 24 Swarthmore

Saturday, 7 p.m.