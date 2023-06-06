No. 1 Salisbury softball 1 win away from NCAA title after walk-off victory in Division III College World Series

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Walk-off wins are starting to become synonymous with Salisbury softball.

For the second time in three days, the top-seeded Sea Gulls won a game in dramatic fashion. On Tuesday afternoon, Abby Mace pounded a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Salisbury to a 4-2 victory over No. 3 seed Trine of Indiana in the NCAA Division III College World Series finals at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas.

The outcome in the opener of the best-of-three national championship series occurred less than 48 hours after the team scored four runs in the final inning of regulation to send Sunday night’s game against No. 5 seed Berry into extra innings and then got a walk-off single from senior first baseman Lauren Meyers, a Bel Air resident and C. Milton Wright graduate in the bottom of the eighth.

“We would obviously like to go up by a lot, but I think our team is very good at handling the pressure, and I think we’ve found our peace with it, and we’ve had to embrace that,” said junior Meghan Reed, a Churchville resident and C. Milton Wright graduate. “Pressure is a privilege, and I think that is a very great characteristic of our team.”

Coach Lacey Lord joked that her hair “will just keep getting grayer by the minute,” but expressed an appreciation for her team’s perseverance.

“One of the things that it says is how much we believe in each other,” she said. “If you can’t get the job done, the next person behind you, you have full faith in them that they will. We’ve had a 26-on-1 mentality all year, and it’s taken all 26 to get this far.”

Through the first four innings of Tuesday’s game, the Sea Gulls (49-4) pushed across one run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third, but had zero hits against Thunder junior Alexis Michon. The right-handed pitcher allowed only one hit and struck out three through 5 1/3 innings, but was pulled after issuing a one-out walk to senior pitcher Lindsey Windsor.

Michon was replaced by freshman left-hander Debbie Hill. While Michon kept the Salisbury batters off balance with a steady diet of pitches to the inside corner of the plate and then changeups to the outside, Hill aimed frequently for the left edge of the plate, which forced the Sea Gulls to adjust their strategy.

“I thought Michon was throwing a great game,” Lord said. “Debbie Hill is a great pitcher, too, but I just really felt like we knew a little bit more about what to expect from her.”

The Salisbury softball players celebrate after Abby Mace's game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday against Trine of Indiana in the NCAA Division III College World Series in Marshall, Texas. (Michael Sudhalter)

Two batters after Hill replaced Michon, senior third baseman Maddison Lednum stung a liner off the glove of freshman first baseman Ashleigh Tranter for an infield single that loaded the bases. Reed followed up with a soft single to right field that plated sophomore first baseman Carrie Jacoby to tie the score at 2.

With one out in the seventh, senior second baseman Madi Lemon laced a 1-1 pitch from Hill to deep right field that glanced off the glove of freshman Karley Trine and rolled into the corner, giving Lemon enough time to leg out a triple. Five pitches later, Mace lofted the ball over the right-center field fence to kick off a celebration.

“I haven’t been hitting my best here, but I know that my teammates have my back, and I know that a lot of people expect me to hit the long ball,” said Mace, who had entered the game with only one RBI in five College World Series games and had not hit a home run in her past 12 games. “So I think it was really special to do that. It’s a dream come true to hit a home run in the national championship in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. That’s a textbook dream. So it’s definitely a special moment that I will cherish forever.”

Lemon said she had no doubt when she saw Mace at the plate.

“She’s a stud player all around,” she said. “She plays hard, and she has fun when she plays, and I think that says something about our team as a whole. I knew Abby was going to get me home in that moment.”

Salisbury’s Madi Lemon heads home to score the winning run on Abby Mace's game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. (Jordan Wommack)

While Hill (13-4) took the loss, Salisbury relied on Windsor and senior Savannah Sheats to shut the door on Trine’s batters. Sheats (15-1), who replaced Windsor after one out in the top of the seventh inning, escaped a two-out, bases-loaded threat by striking out senior shortstop Amanda Prather.

“Savannah has pitched well in this tournament, and today was the best I’ve seen her throw,” Lord said. “Today was the Savannah that I know. I feel like she’s ready to go.”

With the win, the Sea Gulls need just one more against Trine (44-6) on Wednesday at noon (or 2:30 p.m. if necessary) to claim their first NCAA title. Since the championship went to a best-of-three format in 2014, five teams that won the opening game swept the finals. The only time the winner of the first game did not finish with the crown occurred in 2014 when Tufts rallied in the final two games to defeat Salisbury by identical 6-0 scores.

Lemon said she and her teammates continue to draw inspiration from the memory of the late Margie Knight, a Catonsville native and graduate who died July 31 suddenly in her sleep after totaling 846 victories with the Sea Gulls before retiring in 2020.

“We’ve been going through the whole season knowing that we were going to be in this moment,” Lemon said. “We’ve been so diverse with our different outcomes, and we’ve been pushing hard. Today, we went into the game saying, ‘We’re not in the championship series. We’re playing in Sea Gull Stadium, which is Coach Knight’s stadium, and we’re just playing like we normally play.’ We’re playing Salisbury softball, and that’s what we did today.”

