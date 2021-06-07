Salisbury baseball rallies past Cortland, 11-8, to reach final round of NCAA Division III tournament

After a scoreless eighth, Salisbury came alive in the ninth. Jacob Ference was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the inning, and Trent Saunders came in to pinch run. After a foul out, Cullen McAuliffe singled to left, and Justin Meekins walked to load the bases. Kavi Caster and Scott Cameron drew back-to-back hit-by-pitches to force in the tying and go-ahead runs.