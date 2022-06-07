Salisbury baseball gets swept by Eastern Connecticut State, falls short in bid to repeat as NCAA Division III champion

Only three baseball programs had ever won back-to-back NCAA Division III championships.

Salisbury had a chance to add to that total after capturing last year’s title, but the school’s bid to join Cal State Stanislaus (1976 and 1977), Glassboro State (1978 and 1979) and Marietta (2011 and 2012) came up short as Eastern Connecticut State swept a best-of-three series Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Sea Gulls (39-12), the No. 4 seed among the eight teams left in the College World Series, lost by scores of 11-3 and 3-2 to the Warriors (49-3), the No. 2 seed. It marked the first time Salisbury had dropped two games in a row since a three-game rut from Feb. 18 to 20.

The Sea Gulls had advanced to the finals by defeating No. 5 seed Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 8-2, on Friday, No. 1 seed Marietta, 7-5, in 11 innings on Saturday, and Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 5-2, on Monday. That extended their College World Series winning streak to eight straight, breaking a tie with Montclair State (2000 and 2001) for the longest run in NCAA Division III championship history.

The 39 victories are the second-highest total in a single season at Salisbury. The 2008 squad went 41-4.

Eastern Connecticut State ended its season on a 23-game winning streak that included wins against No. 7 seed Baldwin Wallace, 10-3, on Friday, No. 3 seed LaGrange, 4-3, on Sunday and LaGrange, 8-1, on Monday. The 23-game streak is tied for the longest in school history set by the 2003 squad.

The Warriors picked up their fifth NCAA title, adding to a collection that includes crowns in 1982, 1990, 1998, and 2002. With only one loss in the championship finals in 2004, they trail only Marietta’s six national championships for the most among Division III programs.

Eastern Connecticut State now owns a slight edge in the all-time series with the Sea Gulls, improving to 14-13-1. Salisbury had won the last four meetings.