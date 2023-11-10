Best friends and onetime rivals Phoebe Canoles and Julie Lynch help lead Towson women’s soccer to first NCAA Tournament berth

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Phoebe Canoles, left, and Julie Lynch are best friends and onetime rivals who have helped Towson women's soccer earn their first Coastal Athletic Association championship and first NCAA Tournament berth. (Towson Athletics)

On Monday, Phoebe Canoles, a redshirt senior forward for Towson women’s soccer, needed some advice. She called her older sister Bailey, who didn’t pick up the phone.

So Canoles took the next step of calling Julie Lynch, a teammate and graduate student midfielder. To Canoles, contacting Lynch was a natural progression.

Advertisement

“I’ll call Julie just like she’s my older sister,” said the 22-year-old Canoles, who is 10 days younger than Lynch. “If I have any problem going on, then I know that I can call Julie.”

The feeling is mutual for Lynch, who joked that the two joke around and argue as if they’re related. But their friendship took a brief hiatus when they played for rival high schools — Lynch at Sparrows Point and Canoles at Perry Hall.

Advertisement

Since then, Lynch and Canoles have reestablished their bond. And in their one season of college soccer together, the pair’s relationship has become a building block for the Tigers.

Canoles, who grew up in Perry Hall, leads the Tigers in assists (10) and ranks third in goals (nine) and points (28), while Lynch, who hails from Essex, ranks fourth in points (eight). They helped Towson earn its first Coastal Athletic Association regular-season and tournament championships and first NCAA Tournament berth.

The Tigers (15-2-2) will meet No. 3 seed North Carolina (10-1-8) in a first-round game Friday at 6 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Coach Katherine Vettori said Canoles and Lynch have played crucial roles in the team’s development beyond the field.

“I think there’s something more than just their play,” she said. “It’s the experience and the leadership, and both of them bring that.”

The connection between Lynch and Canoles began at the age of 5 when they were two of five girls on a boys team in Overlea. “We clung to each other,” Lynch recalled.

The duo played for the same teams every year until they turned 12 when Lynch and her family moved to California. After about a year and a half, Lynch and her family moved back to Essex.

“It was like there was no time lost,” Phoebe Canoles, foreground, said of her friendship with Julie Lynch, background. “I feel like we’ve always been the same and had the same relationship.” (Towson Athletics)

As fond as Canoles and Lynch were of each other, their relationship waned when they attended different high schools.

“Me and Phoebe didn’t really talk as much because we went to different high schools and stuff,” Lynch said. “And we weren’t on the same club team either. So we didn’t hang out that often.”

Advertisement

In 2015, 2016 and 2018, Lynch and the Pointers defeated Canoles and the Gators for the Baltimore County championships. But Perry Hall ended Sparrows Point’s 36-game winning streak on Sept. 16, 2016.

Sparrows Point won six straight Class 1A state crowns from 2013 to 2018, and Perry Hall captured the Class 4A state title in 2018. In spite of their schools’ rivalry, Lynch and Canoles said they always respected each other.

“Honestly, I feel like when we were at different high schools, we never talked about it,” Canoles said. “It was a mutual, ‘We’ll see what happens.’”

When the time came to choose a college, Canoles settled on Towson after initially committing to St. John’s. Lynch went to West Virginia where she helped the Mountaineers qualify for the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and 2020.

After graduating in spring 2022 with a bachelor’s in global supply chain management, Lynch transferred to Maryland for the 2022 season. After that campaign, she graduated with a master’s in business management but still had one more year of eligibility.

Lynch and Canoles reconnected during a mini-tournament last winter, and Canoles began recruiting Lynch to the Tigers.

Advertisement

“Any time I saw her or talked to her, I was like, ‘Come on, sign with Towson,’” Canoles said. “I would bring it up in every single conversation. So it was probably annoying to have my name come up on her phone because she knew I was going to say something about Towson.”

Lynch said she wasn’t bothered by Canoles’ cajoling. In fact, she credited Canoles with convincing her to play one more season at Towson instead of South Florida.

“I think part of it was being with Phoebe and playing with Phoebe again,” she said. “I didn’t really want to be a super huge program again far away from home and do it all over again. I just thought Towson would be a better fit with where I was in life, and I was excited to play with Phoebe.”

Although both live at home and have busy lives with classes and practices, they make sure to spend their off days with each other. They watch movies and eat meals even though Lynch prefers Chipotle and Canoles likes Chick-fil-A.

“It was like there was no time lost,” Canoles said. “I feel like we’ve always been the same and had the same relationship.”

Vettori, who is the oldest of five, said she views the friendship between Lynch and Canoles as similar to the relationship she has with her three sisters.

Advertisement

“They’re very direct with each other,” Vettori said. “They also cheer each other on. But they’re very honest and clear with their feedback, whether that’s when something could be better or when they celebrate one another.”

The Tigers celebrated when they defeated No. 3 seed Monmouth, 2-1, on Sunday at Tiger Field for the CAA championship. Lynch said she views her contribution to the crown as a thank you to her new teammates for welcoming her.

“I feel like the people who have been on this team for their whole college experience, they have been waiting for this moment,” she said. “So I feel like it’s really rewarding to be able to be a part of something that’s been building.”

On Friday, Towson will meet a North Carolina program that has won an NCAA-record 21 national titles. Despite that legacy, Canoles, who will graduate in December with a bachelor’s in criminal justice, said she is grateful that she and Lynch can share this moment.

“I remember the first time in the locker room, I was telling everyone, ‘Guys, Julie’s coming, and she’s my really good friend. Make sure we’re welcoming because we need her on this team,’” she said. “It is very validating because I was advocating for her a lot, and everyone probably had super high expectations from the way I was talking, and she came in and punched through all of those expectations, and it all paid off.”

NCAA Tournament first round

Advertisement

Towson at North Carolina

Friday, 6 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+