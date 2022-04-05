‘Future is bright’ for Towson soccer standout Nia Christopher, a John Carroll grad competing for Bermuda National Team

While growing up in Devonshire, Bermuda, Nia Christopher spread her athletic horizons by participating in basketball, gymnastics, sailing and track and field. But inevitably, she couldn’t shake the feelings she developed for soccer, which began at the age of 4 when she kicked a ball around in the yard of her family’s home.

“I just had a love for the game,” she recalled. “I always just came back to it.”

That passion has served the 20-year-old Christopher well. In her sophomore season as a forward for the Towson women’s program last fall, she scored 13 goals, including five game-winners en route to earning United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-East Region and All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) first team honors.

And now Christopher is a member of the Bermuda National Team. In her second game, she scored three goals in a 6-0 romp over the Cayman Islands in a CONCACAF championship qualifying match on Feb. 22.

Christopher, who will try to help Bermuda defeat the Dominican Republic on Friday in Santa Domingo and then Grenada on Tuesday at the National Sports Centre in Devonshire, Bermuda, was nonchalant about her outburst against the Cayman Islands.

“It was good, my first international hat trick,” Christopher said. “So I was happy.”

Tigers coach Katherine Vettori said that is typical Christopher — modest to a fault.

“I’m not at all surprised,” Vettori said. “I think she’s just scratching the surface. Her potential is limitless. She’s unique. There is no other player I have coached or worked with that is like Nia.”

Christopher’s success in soccer might not be terribly shocking considering her genetics. Her father, D. Lloyd Christopher, was a Northeast-10 Conference first-team selection in 1986 and 1987 at American International College and still ranks fifth in program history in career goals (29 from 1985-87) and points (71) and is tied for fourth in assists (13). He also played for the Bermuda Men’s National Team in the mid-1990s.

Christopher, who is general secretary of the Bermuda Football Association and president of the Bermuda Referees Association, recalled an incident that encapsulated his daughter’s commitment to the sport. Nia was 4 when, at one of her father’s games, she chased down a 6-year-old boy on a side field the children played on and took the ball from him.

“The boy obviously complained, and she turned around and said to him in an assertive voice, ‘That’s what you do when you play football.’ [She] then turned and continued to dribble with the ball,” D. Lloyd wrote via email. “I said from that moment, she is ready.”

Seeking to advance their daughter’s education and playing career, D. Lloyd and his wife Trevanda agreed to send Nia to Georgia at the age of 15. After one unsatisfying year there, they contacted a family friend in Maryland, who recommended they apply to the John Carroll School in Bel Air.

In 2018 and 2019, Nia Christopher was named to the All-Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland teams. Recruited by both Florida Southern and Towson, Christopher said she chose the latter because she had grown a fondness for the state.

After graduating from John Carroll in 2020, Christopher’s freshman campaign with the Tigers was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic from the fall to the spring. She started all eight games at forward but managed just one goal and one assist.

Despite earning spots on the CAA All-Rookie Team and the second team, Christopher expressed frustration at her play.

“I just knew that I wanted to improve,” she said. “So during that summer between, I just knew that I had to work hard. I did feel more comfortable. I felt like in the fall, I had a lot more fun than I did in the spring.”

Christopher’s 13 goals last fall ranked as the third-highest total in a single season in Towson history. Vettori said opponents began double-teaming Christopher to prevent her from creating for herself and her teammates. The coach said Christopher does things physically that are “special” and that she’s a “clean goal scorer.”

Christopher, who has played for her home country’s youth national teams and U20 National Team, said she was invited in September to join the Bermuda National Team. In her first game with the team, Jamaica cruised to a decisive 4-0 victory in Kingston, Jamaica, on Feb. 17.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Christopher said. “Jamaica is one of the top teams in the Caribbean right now. So we just had to go out and do our best because sometimes that’s all you can do. We just had to trust the coaches and all of the preparation they had given us.”

Christopher said she is trying to take what she has learned about soccer in the United States and instill that in her teammates on the Bermuda National Team.

“Sometimes at home, we’re a little too relaxed,” she said. “And then coming out here, it was a little bit of a wake-up call. There’s more urgency. … We’ve gotten better. As more people from home start moving away, they’re getting a taste of it, too.”

With three points courtesy of a 1-1 record, Bermuda is currently third in the standings in Group C, trailing the Dominican Republic (six points) and Jamaica (six points). The team must defeat the Dominican Republic and then hope that the Dominican Republic can defeat Jamaica for a chance to earn the top spot in the group and advance to the CONCACAF’s final tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, July 4-18.

Christopher remains high on Bermuda’s potential.

“I think we can be really good,” she said. “We just have to stick with it and trust our coaches and have faith in them and each other.”

Christopher said she thinks her experience with the Bermuda National Team will help improve her game when she returns to Towson, which is music to Vettori’s ears.

“She could be the best player in the CAA,” Vettori predicted. “She was recognized as the National Player of the Week [by College Soccer News on Sept. 7], and more of that could be coming. She came in maybe slight in stature, and she’s continuing to get even stronger and faster. So the future is bright.”