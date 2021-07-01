As NCAA grants NIL rights to college athletes, Maryland’s athletic departments prepare to enter uncharted territory

During a spring football practice in April, Maryland football coach Mike Locksley took to the program’s Instagram account to give watchers a live look at the team’s workout.
As Locksley meandered to different position groups scattered across the team’s indoor practice field, he rattled off key points from the program’s recruiting pitch for prospective student-athletes. Locksley pointed out the university’s academic standing as a public institution. He noted its proximity to Washington and Baltimore. And he emphasized the potential to build one’s brand surrounded by these major markets, which has increasingly become part of the program’s messaging since Locksley took over in December 2018.
“We’re real big here on, ‘It just ain’t about football,’” Locksley said.
These words take on much more significant meaning starting Thursday. The NCAA, the governing body for college sports across over 1,200 institutions and conferences, will allow student-athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses (NIL), doing away with rules the organization has said for decades are in place to preserve its amateurism model.
College athletes are now able to use their fame to engage in activities they were previously barred from, such as endorse products and services, establish camps and clinics, create their own businesses, sell autographs and much more. Some student-athletes could pocket thousands of dollars — if not more.
Governance bodies from all three divisions on Wednesday approved an interim NIL policy recommended by the Division I Council after the organization was unable to pass full-fledged legislation and efforts in Congress to do so stalled. According to the stopgap provision, institutions residing in states with NIL laws set to go into effect would abide by those regulations. Schools without any legislation to follow would be able to create their own NIL policy.
This hands-off approach would seemingly prevent the NCAA from being hit with any additional litigation, especially after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled last week that it violated federal antitrust laws in capping the academic-related benefits that schools could provide.
There are still restrictions on what deals athletes can enter, who can execute them and their terms. Universities won’t be able to broker deals with or for prospective and current students. Any deal must expire before the student’s time at the university ends and cannot be connected to the athlete’s participation or performance. And in several states, athletes won’t be able to endorse products such as alcohol, tobacco and sports betting.
NIL legislation or executive orders in about a dozen states went into effect Thursday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in May signed into law the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act, which in part would allow student-athletes in the state to monetize their names, images and likenesses; however, that section of the bill does not go into effect until July 2023.
Damon Evans, athletic director at the University of Maryland, said the school’s athletic department is working on unveiling its set of NIL rules for student-athletes. He said the department is drawing inspiration from the state’s bill and will also incorporate other provisions that it sees fit.
“This is significant change in our industry,” Evans said in a phone interview Tuesday, about 24 hours before the NCAA Board of Directors approved the interim policy. “But as I’ve always told our student-athletes and our staff and coaches, we have to embrace change and be ready to adjust and adapt and best position ourselves moving forward. And that’s what we’ll do with this. At the end of the day, I think we’ll look back on this time and this period of intercollegiate athletics, and we will have said that may have been what some describe as a major sea change.”
The university in April announced it was launching its MOMENTUM program to assist student-athletes in this new era of NIL empowerment. As part of the program, Maryland entered a four-year partnership with Opendorse, a third-party marketplace that assists athletes in education, brand development and serves as a medium for athletes to get content for their social media platforms.
At Towson, the athletic department has partnered with INFLCR, a company that, like Opendorse, assists student-athletes in brand education and development.
“It’s like a new offense: how do we effectively execute it so that we can help student-athletes?” said Pat Skerry, Towson men’s basketball coach.
Towson athletic director Tim Leonard, who spoke last Monday in the wake of the NCAA v. Alston decision pertaining to academic-related benefits, said representatives from INFLCR have spoken with student-athletes and the university would have another discussion with them once there was more clarity on what NIL rules they would have to follow.
“Until we get into it and we go through a couple cycles of it, I don’t know if we really know what is going to happen,” Leonard admitted.
Across the state, leaders in athletic departments are walking the fine line of being proactive but also monitoring the ever-changing situation and adjusting as needed. There’s also the realization that they’ll need a firm grasp of the ins and outs to best serve their student-athletes while also speaking to recruits who will be afforded these never-before-had rights (NIL does not apply to the service academies due to military rules on endorsements, a Navy spokesperson said).
“When we talk about recruiting, I feel like NIL is just like anything else,” said Terry Porter, associate athletic director for compliance at Towson. “You show people your facilities. You talk about academics. You talk about your school. And then now we’re going to be talking about NIL on top of that, and what type of resources we’re providing our student-athletes, how they’re doing in terms of their brand and in terms of social media and how they’re doing in terms of monetizing from their name, image and likeness.”
Jim Ferry, men’s basketball coach at UMBC, said the advent of NIL rights won’t change his recruiting approach but he feels high school players will lean on going to a school where they can market themselves for more money instead of a program’s on-court success.
“I think kids and families will look at that,” said Ferry, who was the interim coach at Penn State last season. “If a kid can go to a school and they already have a car dealership or a realtor that’s already helping out with NIL then they’re going to be able to promote that to kids, or at least certainly, they’re going to see it. I think that’s definitely going to play into kids making the decisions where they go to school.”
In the coming weeks and months, it should be no surprise to see an athlete at one of Maryland’s institutions sell merchandise, have a paid speaking engagement — or maybe even appear on your television screen to promote a company’s product. Darren Heitner, a sports lawyer who helped craft the NIL law in Florida, estimates that some athletes will make $1,000-$2,000 per year and some of the more notable names at Power Five programs could enter deals worth close to seven figures.
The Big Ten Network on Wednesday released a list of active athletes with the largest followings on Instagram; Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ranked fourth with 124,000 followers. In many cases, mid-tier influencers — those with 50,000-500,000 followers — charge around $10-$25 for every 1,000 followers they have for a post on their page. So, it’s conceivable that Tagovailoa and athletes with similar followings could net a few thousand dollars from a single sponsored post.
There’s also expected to be a lucrative market for some athletes outside of men’s basketball and football, particularly female athletes who have built large social media followings.
During the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, Axios reported that eight of the 10 players in the Elite Eight with the most followers were female players.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if you look at the entire population of male athletes and compare them to the entire population of female athletes and that a year from now we’ll see that the population of female athletes actually made more money in total than the male athletes,” Heitner said. “I think there are female athletes out there who are extremely marketable, who have done a tremendous job in branding themselves and putting together strong social media platforms, who relate very well to fans of the specific colleges. I do think the best male quarterback, receivers and basketball players in the country will probably be the top earners. But as a whole, I do think that female athletes will do quite well.”
While the beginning of July marks a seminal point in college athletics, there are still many questions yet to be answered and issues that could unsuspectingly appear. According to interim policy, boosters will be eligible to enter deals with student-athletes so long as they do not constitute an impermissible inducement or pay-for-play.
Towson football coach Rob Ambrose used the NCAA’s one-time transfer waiver rule as an example, and the hundreds, if not thousands, of students who have entered the transfer portal only to remain there because of the limited scholarship count. “That was an unintended consequence of a good idea,” he said.
Coaches and athletic directors interviewed emphasized the need for athlete education, from the aspect of compliance to finances, such as making athletes aware they’ll have to file and pay back taxes for any income made from deals.
One thing is for certain: nobody truly understands the scope of this new era of athlete empowerment.
“As the adults, as the grown-ups, it’s our job not to give kids what they want. It’s to give them what they need, and to do it with intellect and wisdom,” Ambrose said. “I hope we have big eyes and try to see as far down the road as we can to see what’s in the best interest for these kids and what’s in the best interest for the sport for the long term and make sure that those two things meet. Because without the kids there is no sport. And without the sport, the kids don’t have any name, image and likeness. So, there’s got to be a way to meld the two of them without hurting the game or the kids.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Ryan McFadden contributed to this article.