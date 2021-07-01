As NCAA grants NIL rights to college athletes, Maryland’s athletic departments prepare to enter uncharted territory

“As the adults, as the grown-ups, it’s our job not to give kids what they want. It’s to give them what they need, and to do it with intellect and wisdom,” Ambrose said. “I hope we have big eyes and try to see as far down the road as we can to see what’s in the best interest for these kids and what’s in the best interest for the sport for the long term and make sure that those two things meet. Because without the kids there is no sport. And without the sport, the kids don’t have any name, image and likeness. So, there’s got to be a way to meld the two of them without hurting the game or the kids.”