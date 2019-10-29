Len Elmore has a poster advertising Converse sneakers, which he and other Terps basketball players wore as part of coach Lefty Driesell’s shoe contract, In his Maryland home. It shows Elmore, still Maryland’s all-time leading rebounder 45 years later, pulling one down during a 1973 Atlantic Coast Conference tournament game against Virginia.
"I didn't get a dime for that," Elmore said Tuesday. "I only got one or two pairs of free shoes from the school, nothing from Converse.”
The NCAA announced Tuesday the organization’s board of governors “voted unanimously to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” The action calls for the NCAA’s three divisions to immediately consider updates to their bylaws and have them in place no later than January 2021.
“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” said Michael Drake, the board’s chair and president of Ohio State University, in a statement.
Added NCAA president Mark Emmert: “As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes. The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”
Although much remains uncertain, Elmore, who was a three-time all-ACC player and an All-American as a senior in 1973-74 before going on to a 10-year career in the ABA and NBA and later graduating from Harvard Law School, said it’s long past due for collegiate student-athletes to be compensated in this way.
"It certainly is about time that one’s property right in their name, image and likeness as they’re recognized has value, and they can receive value for the use of it,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that student-athletes will. That’s so much more than the so-called ‘pay for playing the games themselves’ because the value of consideration is already given by admission, room and board, tuition and all the other benefits.
“But your name and likeness is a property right and by authority you should be receiving some sort of value for it, I've always believed that."
In its statement announcing the board’s vote, the NCAA laid out several guidelines it will seek to follow. Those include: equal treatment of student-athletes and non-athlete students, a continued focus on education, an understanding that the athletes must not be paid for their athletic performance or participation, and assurance that compensation won’t be used to affect a student-athlete’s recruitment or decision to transfer.
The news comes less than a month after California governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which will allow college athletes in the state to profit off their names, images and likenesses beginning in 2023, with several other states expressing interest in similar legislation in the weeks that followed.
Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College in Massachusetts who has done consulting in the sports industry, said that the legal pressures from California and other states likely steered the NCAA toward this decision.
"I think it’s definitely an encouraging and positive step forward. At this point, however, it’s only a baby step,” Zimbalist said. “What it is clearly is an attempt to deflate the political and legal pressure that has been building up very forcefully and rapidly around name, image and likeness payments, so the NCAA is finally saying — given that they’re being surrounded by the states’ legislation, and also now the national legislature is going after it — they’re saying, ‘OK, we’re going to be good guys, and we’re going to be progressive, and we’re going to allow compensation for names, images and likenesses,’ but they say in their statement they’ll allow it in a way that’s consistent with the collegiate athletic model.
“In other words, they haven’t told us what they’re going to allow yet. There’s going to be an opening. We don’t know how big it’s going to be, and we don’t know how proper it’s going to be. This is a good first step, but the real substance is yet to come.”
The questions yet to be answered, Zimbalist said, include the exact definitions of names, images and likenesses; whether licensing money comes from the student-athletes’ respective schools or independent third parties, and whether those third parties must be sponsors of the university; whether the student-athletes are able to profit year round or if there are limitations such as during the season, the offseason or the summer; and if there will be a cap on the amount of income the student-athletes can make.
“The devil is in the details,” Zimbalist said, “and the details are still to come."
Don Markus contributed to this article.