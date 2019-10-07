It is important to point out the NCAA is the schools. The rules are made and passed by school administrators and university presidents. Emmert does not have power to enact policy and there is not a cabal of bureaucrats in Indianapolis pulling the strings. The one time Emmert did try to get out in front of something was in 2011, when he pushed for a $2,000 a year cost-of-attendance stipend for athletes. Membership rebelled. Wilken later ruled the NCAA could not prohibit cost-of-attendance stipends, and now most schools are paying more than they would have under Emmert's plan.