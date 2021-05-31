Salisbury baseball advances to NCAA Division III College World Series; Johns Hopkins reaches regional title game

The top-seeded Salisbury baseball team earned its first trip to the NCAA Division III College World Series since 2015, outlasting fifth-seeded Birmingham-Southern, 9-6, in 12 innings Sunday in the High Point Regional at Truist Point.
Justin Meekins racked up four hits to lead a Sea Gulls offense that featured 15 hits and five multi-hit games. Meekins went 4-for-7 with a run and an RBI. Kavi Caster finished 2-for-7 with a two-run homer and two runs, while Sky Rahill went 2-for-6 with a double and the go-ahead run in the 12th inning.
Corey Burton earned his third win in the four-game regional with six innings of relief, giving up just one unearned run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts on 75 pitches.
The Sea Gulls will head to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the College World Series, its sixth appearance in program history. The tournament begins on Friday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Salisbury’s opponent and game time will be determined in the coming days.
Johns Hopkins 11, Northwestern 7: Sixth-seeded Johns Hopkins jumped out to a 9-3 lead and held off a rally by the University of Northwestern-St. Paul to pick up an 11-7 win in the St. Paul Regional of the NCAA Division III tournament on Sunday night.
The Blue Jays (14-4) advanced to the regional title game for the seventh time in school history and the sixth time since 2004. Hopkins will play the Misericordia-Northwestern winner on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
After the Blue Jays took a 9-5 lead in the fourth inning, the Eagles (34-11) got an RBI single and forced in another run with a bases-loaded walk to pull within 9-7. Mark Lopez answered with a solo home run in the bottom half to make it 10-7, and Mike Ainsworth drove in Jack Pausic, who doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to put Hopkins up 11-7.
Blue Jays left-hander Carson McKoon, who had entered with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, set the Eagles down in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth to lock down the victory, his first of the season. He allowed just one hit and struck out a pair.
Hopkins finished with 18 hits, including four doubles and two home runs, matching a season high. The Blue Jays are hitting .364 (56-of-154) in the regional tournament.
Austin Sacks, James Ingram, Lopez and Ainsworth all collected three hits, and Sacks, Ingram and Jared deFaria all had three runs batted in for the Blue Jays.