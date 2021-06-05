Maryland routs Norfolk State in Division I NCAA baseball; Hopkins eliminated in DIII

Maryland’s baseball team bounced back in a big way in the elimination round of the Greenville Regional in the Division I NCAA baseball tournament on Saturday, routing Norfolk State, 16-0
The Terps (29-17) hit seven home runs in the victory, which advances them to a Sunday matchup against Charlotte at noon. East Carolina defeated Charlotte on Saturday night to advance to the region final, where it will await the winner of the game between the Terps and 49ers.
Bobby Zmarzlak hit a pair of home runs, went 4-for-5 with four runs scored and drove in four runs to power Maryland. Benjamin Cowles, Randy Bednar, Maxwell Costes, Justin Vought and Troy Schreffler each hit one homer for the Terps. Costes and Vought both collected three RBIs.
Sean Burke and Zach Thompson combined for the shutout. Burke pitched the first six innings, allowing five hits while striking out eight. Thompson pitched three no-hit innings, striking out three.
Maryland jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then scored five times in the third and sixth in the fourth against Norfolk State (25-28).
Adrian 12, Johns Hopkins 9: The Blue Jays (15-6) fell behind 11-0 to Adrian (37-9), but a late rally fell short and they were eliminated from the Division III College World Series.
Johns Hopkins’ 16 hits in the contest is the second-most ever in a College World Series game in program history. The 2008 team piled up 21 hits vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater. The nine runs is the third most in program history.
Five Blue Jays had multi-hit games with Jared deFaria and Austin Sacks leading the way with three each. DdeFaria went 3-4 in the contest, reaching base in his 17th straight game and picking up a hit in 15 of his last 17 contests.
Wyatt Copeland threw a career-high three innings in relief, allowing just one run to allow JHU to continue to mount a comeback.
The Blue Jays fall to 5-5 all-time in College World Series elimination games and 9-10 overall in CWS contests.
Salisbury 11, Cortland 1: The sixth-ranked Sea Gulls returned to college baseball’s biggest stage with bang after bang, rolling past the Red Dragons, 11-1, to open the NCAA Division III championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Sea Gulls advanced into the winners’ bracket of Pool B where they face Wheaton (Mass.) on Saturday night.
Sky Rahill continued his torrid late-season hot streak for the Sea Gulls, going 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, three runs scored and four RBIs. Rahill now has six multi-RBI games in his last eight since May 15, bashing four home runs in the process.
Cullen McAuliffe went 2-for-3 with a double, homer and two RBIs.
Kavi Caster finished 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, while Luke Weddell drove in a pair of runs on a double and scored twice.
Jackson Balzan (8-1) made the big lead stick all night, handling minor trouble in the second and sixth on the way to his first career complete game. Balzan allowed one run on a solo homer and scattered nine hits across nine complete innings, walking none and hitting two batters while striking out nine on just north of 100 pitches.
Salisbury picks up its fourth-ever win in six trips to the Division III College World Series and its first in 10 years. The Sea Gulls’ last CWS win came over Kean, 10-3, on May 28, 2011.
Latest College Sports
With their 30th win of the year, the Sea Gulls have now won 30 or more games in 19 of their last 21 complete seasons. Only twice since 2000, excluding the truncated 2020 campaign, has Salisbury won fewer than 30 games, averaging 33.3 wins a year over that span.