Mount St. Mary’s men’s rugby relishing ‘unprecedented amount of joy’ with run to national title

EMMITSBURG — There’s a national champion in the state.

Mount St. Mary’s men’s rugby emerged as the last team standing in the Premier Division of the Collegiate Rugby Championships Sevens National Tournament on Sunday at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds. On Wednesday, students, faculty and staff gathered at the university’s Welcome Center to celebrate the accomplishment, which is still sinking in.

“It’s surreal,” said Dylan Van Stry, a senior wing from Linden, Virginia. “We can’t describe it. We’re all really humble, this whole team. So we’re just happy. There’s an unprecedented amount of joy and confidence.”

The national title is believed to be the school’s third. The 1962 men’s basketball team edged Sacramento State, 58-57, in overtime to capture the NCAA College Division basketball tournament, and the 2016 men’s rugby team collected the crown in the Small College Division of the CRC 15s National Tournament.

Unlike the 15s format, which involves a total of 30 players competing in two 40-minute halves, the sevens style is played by a total of 14 players in two seven-minute halves. But matches are still played on the same regulation-sized fields, which places an emphasis on conditioning, spacing and coordinated play.

The Mount St. Mary's men's rugby team poses for a photo Wednesday after winning a national championship Sunday. (Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's University)

The Mountaineers had not begun practicing sevens until three weeks before the national tournament, and the lack of training showed in a tournament at Mary Washington.

“We were all over after one game,” admitted Bastian Brunello, a sophomore fly half from Mont-de-Marsan, France. “We were like, ‘We can’t even play seven full minutes.’ But when we came back for the last tournament, everybody on the team was able to play the full 14 minutes. So we built our conditioning during the spring.”

Mount St. Mary’s dropped its first match but won the rest of its matches to place fifth in the tournament at Mary Washington, which galvanized the players.

“There was never one moment when someone doubted that another person might not be able to pick up their load,” Van Stry said. “That confidence and mental strength was a huge part of this tournament.”

The boost in morale was a welcomed development for a program that had finished 10th among 11 teams such as Army West Point, Navy, Penn State and Virginia Tech in the Rugby East Conference during 15s competition last fall. Coach Jay Myles, who said he and his assistant coaches “hit the reset button,” said one of the more significant changes they undertook was seeking more input from the players, especially on the attack.

“In the fall, we learned a lot, and the spring was more about, ‘Let’s really create ownership with the players and empower them to make changes and tweaks,’” he said. “So it became this great collaboration between the players and the coaches, and we’re hoping to continue to build on it because it was absolutely spectacular.”

To compete with schools with larger student populations to draw from, the Mountaineers have the university’s financial backing. They have two scholarships to divide and distribute, get an operating budget funded by the school, have their own strength and conditioning and athletic training staffs and practice on a regulation-sized field in front of an on-campus seminary.

Mount St. Mary's University President Timothy E. Trainor, left, listens to men's rugby coach Jay Myles speak on Wednesday. The team won a national championship on Sunday. (Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's University)

“What that does is it allows us to train on a daily basis and have full-time coaches and a full-time staff — things that you won’t necessarily get on the club level,” said Myles, who has brought six players from England, France, Ireland, South Africa and New Zealand to Emmitsburg. “We’re blessed that the university has looked at rugby as an incredible vehicle to spread the word of Mount.”

Seeded third in the East Region of the CRC National Tournament, the Mountaineers shut out No. 6 seed Michigan, 41-0, in their first match. They then defeated No. 2 seed Adrian, 21-7, in a region semifinal and No. 1 seed Wheeling, 7-5, in the region final. They walloped No. 5 seed Belmont Abbey, 22-5, in the Final Four and then took out No. 1 seed Indiana, 19-5, for the championship.

Hayden McKay, a freshman hooker from Auckland, New Zealand, said defeating bigger opponents such as Michigan and Indiana proved satisfying.

“I think for us coming from Mount St. Mary’s which is a pretty small university and a school that a lot of people disregarded as a rugby school, this championship really means more than rugby,” he said. “It’s something the whole school can cherish now, and nobody can take that away from us. We put a lot of hours in behind the scenes, and now the work is starting to pay dividends.”

In a small ceremony Wednesday, Levi Esses, the university’s dean of students, congratulated the 15-member squad that participated in the national tournament.

Mount St. Mary's men's rugby coach Jay Myles speaks during a ceremony at the school on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Mount St. Mary's University)

“The great thing about winning the national championship is you’re the only one that won the national championship,” he said. “So you can hold up that No. 1 finger.”

President Timothy E. Trainor told everyone assembled that he had been at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s council of presidents meeting on Monday and Tuesday. “I was definitely rubbing it in,” he said, eliciting roars from the players.

Sophomore Chris Cleland was named the championship’s Most Valuable Player after scoring four tries against Michigan, and junior Jude Fangmeyer scored three tries against Indiana. But Myles said he has a ready response when he is asked to pick out a superstar among his players.

“If we have superstars, we’re not all together,” he said. “This is a collective.”

With Van Stry, Damon James and Cornelius Ngabe the only seniors on the team, Mount St. Mary’s could return a significant core of its players. So has there been any discussion about running it back next spring?

“Why not?” McKay said with a laugh. “I think we’ll definitely be hungry for that. That would be awesome.”