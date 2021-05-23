Morgan State, UMBC eliminated from NCAA softball tournament | DIGEST

After a scoreless fifth inning, Morgan State (24-17) made another bit of history in the sixth. Leah Victor recorded a pinch-hit double to center to score Kyley Fijalkowski all the way from first for the first run of the game and the first run of Morgan’s NCAA Regional history. However, the Bears weren’t done yet. Trailing 6-1, Ellen Ebbers hit a double off the left-center wall to bring in two more runs and make it 6-3.