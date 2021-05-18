Morgan State softball relishing underdog label against No. 1 seed Oklahoma in NCAA tournament

“At first, I was a little nervous,” Ewell said Monday afternoon. “I was like, ‘Dang, of all the teams, we get the No. 1.’ But then it just set in, and I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to have the opportunity to be on the field with such a high-caliber team, and it will be great recognition for Morgan State as an HBCU in the NCAA tournament. … I say we give it our all and go in with all of the confidence and play aggressive and play hard and take advantage of the moment.”