‘We’ll be just like one big family’: No. 20 Maryland, No. 33 Towson set to compete in NCAA women’s gymnastics regionals

Earlier in the month, the Towson women’s gymnastics team hosted Maryland and two other programs at its Own Your Roar meet, and the Terps placed first while the host Tigers finished second.

But when the NCAA regionals open Wednesday at North Carolina State’s James T. Valvano Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, the longtime rivals will support each other.

“We have that bond with the team, and I know a couple girls on the team, too,” Towson junior all-around Jenna Weitz said. “I’m definitely rooting for them, and I hope they all do well this weekend, too.”

Added Maryland junior all-around Emma Silberman: “Being able to represent the state together at one site, we’ll be just like one big family. Going down to Raleigh together will just be our chance to represent Maryland super well.”

The Tigers, who are ranked No. 33 in the most recent Road to Nationals.com poll, will face No. 35 North Carolina in Wednesday’s first round. The winner of that meet will earn the right to advance to the next round where they would join the No. 20 Terps, No. 3 and reigning national champion Michigan, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Missouri, No. 14 UCLA, No. 22 Iowa, and No. 30 and host North Carolina State.

Emma Silberman is pictured during floor exercises during Maryland's match with Nebraska at Xfinity Center in College Park on Feb. 11, 2022. “We’re not going to get all tight just because it’s postseason. Just treat it like a normal day in the gym and just go out there with all of the confidence that we have," she said of her team's mindset. (Taylor McLaughlin/Maryland Terrapins/Maryland Athletics)

The top two teams from the second round will move on to Saturday’s Sweet 16, which neither Maryland nor Towson have made an appearance. Here is a look at the state’s two representatives.

No. 20 Maryland (17-7 record, 196.765 national qualifying score)

For the 10th time since Brett Nelligan succeeded his father, Bob, as head coach after the 2008-09 season, the Terps earned a berth in the NCAA regionals. But the younger Nelligan, a 2003 graduate, said reaching this stage of the season is as fresh as the first time.

“Qualifying for the national postseason tournament never gets old,” he said. “It’s exciting every year. In some ways, it’s even more exciting because you never know who you’re going to be matched up against.”

The program has enjoyed a strong winter. It closed the regular season on a 12-meet winning streak, scored the second highest team total in school history with a 197.175 at the Towson Own Your Roar meet March 11, and amassed at least 197 points in three consecutive meets (197.100 at the Maryland Quad on March 6, 197.175 at the Towson Own Your Roar meet, and 197.025 at the Terp Quad on March 13) for the first time after not reaching that plateau since March 6, 2004 (197.375 vs. Stanford).

Nelligan said the team has leaned on a mix of veterans such as juniors Reese McClure and Silberman and sophomores Olivia Wier and Taylor Osterhout and newcomers in freshmen Josephine Kogler and Sierra Kondo.

Emma Silberman, center, cited the team’s fifth-place showing at the Big Five meet in Toledo, Ohio, against Big Ten rivals Michigan, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 22 Iowa as a watershed moment for Maryland. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

“From day one, they have just been relentless in the gym,” he said. “Our practices are as intense as any competition we go to. Whether we win, they come in the gym and work just as hard. If we have a meet that we’re not happy with — we had a loss to Penn State — they came in the next day and worked just as hard. I really credit them and all of their work and dedication and support of one another.”

Despite the success, Silberman cited the team’s fifth-place showing at the Big Five meet in Toledo, Ohio, against Big Ten rivals Michigan, No. 17 Ohio State, No. 19 Illinois and No. 22 Iowa as a watershed moment for Maryland.

“I feel like that meet really just turned everything around for us,” she said. “I feel like from that point on, we were super confident in every routine. Each person going up was going to do the best they could do. We had full confidence in them, and they had full confidence in the rest of the lineup. So it just automatically felt like we were competing as a family.”

The lineup for the regionals at North Carolina State is regarded as one of the toughest in the country and Nelligan jokingly called it “The Bracket of Death.” But Silberman said she and her teammates aren’t buying into the hype.

“We’re just going to try to treat it like a normal meet,” she said. “We’re not going to get all tight just because it’s postseason. Just treat it like a normal day in the gym and just go out there with all of the confidence that we have.”

No. 33 Towson (15-7, 196.265 NQS)

After going 21 years without a berth in the NCAA regionals, the Tigers have now qualified for the past two postseason meets under coach Jay Ramirez, a 2003 graduate who has been at the helm for the past three years.

“We qualified for regionals last year, but I feel like this year, the competition among all the teams has been so much higher,” junior Jenna Weitz said. “So it’s really cool, and I know we’re all really excited we were able to qualify this year as well.”

Like Maryland, Towson has been scoring at a consistent rate. In nine meets since Feb. 2, the team has amassed at least 196 points seven times. Most recently, the program’s 196.075 was enough to place second at the East Atlantic Gymnastics League championships — its first 196-plus score at the league championships.

“I think the first two meets were a little bit like, ‘OK, we did a really good job, and we just didn’t see the scores reflect that,’” Ramirez said. “Then I think once we hit in that third or fourth meet, seeing that 196 and then we kept getting the 196s, that kind of gave them the confidence to say, ‘Oh yeah, we are this team. We can compete.’ And seeing themselves in the rankings in the 20s all year was definitely helpful for them. I think this team is just extraordinary and incredibly tough and resilient.”

Weitz credited her teammates with taking their practice routines and carrying them out in competitions.

“Their gymnastics is exactly what they do in practice,” she said. “So it hasn’t been a shock to see anyone’s routines. I feel like in previous years, when we got some big scores, everyone was having a really good day, and everyone was hitting all of their handstands and stuff like that. But I feel like with this team, we’re just so consistent that we don’t even need that. People can have little off days and stuff, but it’s never anything crazy.”

“It definitely is a lot of pressure, but I have absolute confidence in our team that we’ll be able to beat UNC,” Towson's Jenna Weitz said. (Towson University Athletics)

The Tigers will open the regionals Wednesday by clashing with North Carolina in a dual meet, and the winner will advance to Thursday’s second round with the remainder of the teams. The two sides met Jan. 28 with the Tar Heels edging Towson, 196.000-195.975.

Weitz said memories from that dual meet two months ago continue to resonate with the team.

“It definitely is a lot of pressure, but I have absolute confidence in our team that we’ll be able to beat UNC,” she said. “I feel like us and UNC have kind of been back and forth this entire year. So it will come down to whoever is having the better day that day. But I’m confident that our team will be fine.”

Ramirez said he will emphasize with his gymnasts that they prioritize concentrating on themselves and avoiding paying attention to North Carolina’s performances.

“We never really focus on our opponent. We focus on what we can do,” he said. “We don’t have a ball in between us to that we’re trying to see what they do so that we can react. We’re trying to go in and do the best job we can do. We’re trying to get at least 90 percent of our athletes to do what they do in the gym, and if that happens, we’re going to get an extraordinary score and move onto the second round.”

NCAA WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS REGIONALS

Thursday-Saturday

Raleigh, North Carolina