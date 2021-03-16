Maryland joins push to give college athletes the right to profit from names and likenesses with Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act

“If Michigan State can have a presenting sponsorship with Rocket Mortgage, why on earth can we not have an athlete have an endorsement deal?” he said. “What I like about NIL is it allows the athlete to go out on their merits and do it. It’ll help all kinds of athletes with small and large sponsorships, or just being able to go out and run a camp with their name on it. The reason we’re pushing it at the state level is because this is where we can get some action on this issue.”